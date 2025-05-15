In the cooler months, there’s nothing quite like a cosy night at home wearing pyjamas and cute slippers, but sometimes they’re so comfortable we want to wear them outside of the house too.

That’s where ugg boots come in – they’re all the rage in the fashion world right now and countless celebrities have been spotted rocking various styles and designs in their everyday street wear outfits.

If you’re looking for a pair of warm and stylish winter shoes, why not opt for a comfortable pair of uggs that are both practical and versatile?

Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and Chrissy Teigen have all worn their favourite pairs of uggs out and about, so you know they have the celebrity tick of approval.

Below, we’ve rounded up our top picks!

The best ugg boots to shop in Australia 2025

01 Australian Shepherd Ronnie Platform Ugg Boots $130 (usually $240) at UGG Express Arguably one of the biggest trends right now, these platform uggs will match anything. Paired with a cute matching track set or your favourite jeans, you will look effortlessly cool. This design has been seen on celebrities including Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid. Key features: Cow suede upper and sheepskin wool lining

4cm platform

Water-resistant coating

Available in chestnut, black and caribou SHOP NOW

02 Australian Shepherd Tazzy Slippers $125 (usually $210) at UGG Express The must-have shoe of the season! A modern twist on a classic style, this design features a chunky rubber platform sole and a cross-stitch pattern. Blake Lively and Sophie Turner are just two of many celebrities seen rocking this style. Key features: Cow suede upper and sheepskin wool lining

4cm platform

Water-resistant coating

Available in chestnut, black and brown SHOP NOW

03 Australian Shepherd Tall Classic Ugg Boots $85 (usually $400) at UGG Express Made from 100% Australian sheepskin, this design can be worn both indoors and outdoors and is highly insulated for both the heat and cold. Iconic Aussie actress Nicole Kidman has been spotted wearing this style – even in the rain! Key features: 100% Australian sheepskin

Boots height around 28-32cm

Unisex

Available in chestnut, chocolate, grey and black SHOP NOW

04 Australian Shepherd Suzie Scuff Slippers $69 (usually $120) at UGG Express These slippers are perfect for those who are looking for ultra softness and warmth. Chrissy Teigen is a big fan of this design! Key features: Made with natural moisture-wicking properties

Rubber soles are lightweight, flexible, and cushioning

Available in chestnut, grey and pink SHOP NOW

05 EVERAU Ethel Boots $135 (usually $250) at UGG Express Step into style and comfort with this design which has been crafted with materials for ultimate warmth. This style is a favourite of model Emily Ratajkowski. Key features: Water-resistant coating

Entire boot shaft is elastic and can perfectly fit your legs

Available in chestnut and black SHOP NOW

WHAT’S SO SPECIAL ABOUT UGG BOOTS?

Uggs are made from sheepskin which is a naturally insulating material that keeps your feet cool in summer and warm in winter.

Sheepskin also absorbs excess moisture so they will keep your feet dry in any climate.

WHICH STYLE OF UGGS ARE THE MOST POPULAR?

Classic short boots are arguably the most popular and iconic style of ugg boots.

The design stops between your ankle and knee, and can be dressed up or down so they’re perfect for everyday wear.

