Don’t splash your cash on expensive swimwear; consider these affordable brands instead

As the weather heats up and the days get longer, we find ourselves daydreaming about summer beach days filled with lazy dips under the sun, slapping on layers (and layers) of sunscreen, and of course, buying adorable bikinis.

With that said, shopping for swimwear can be quite costly, especially when you consider the different styles, fabrics and patterns each one comes with – burning a rather steep hole in our wallets come summertime.

That’s not to say we can’t look great without the high price tag, as there is a wide range of affordable swimwear brands in Australia offering options that look anything but cheap, and under $100 no less.

The best affordable swimwear brands in Australia

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best affordable swimwear brands in Australia for summer 2025, so keep scrolling (and shopping).

Seafolly Designed with women in mind, Seafolly provides swimwear, beachwear and accessories for all shapes and support styles to suit a variety of body types, destinations, and activities. Bikinis start from $20, with regular sales slashing prices even further. Also available at: The Iconic

Cotton On Whether you're lounging by the pool or cooling off at your local beach, Cotton On has you covered with all the swim styles and accessories you need, and at an incredibly affordable price tag, starting from $5. Also available at: The Iconic

03 Endless Whether you want an entire swimwear refresh or to simply top off your look with a trending bucket hat, look no further than Endless. Prices start from $10. SHOP NOW

Billabong When it comes to the surf lifestyle, Billabong is the one brand that will always come to mind. With a huge range of swimwear, accessories, and footwear, you're sure to find exactly what you need, with prices starting from $20. Also available at: Myer

Cupshe Move in confidence, comfort and style with Cupshe's swimwear designs, made with the best materials at an affordable price. With pieces starting from $15, you're sure to find something you'll love. Also available at: Amazon

06 AERE Epitomising endless summer, Sydney label Aere offers more sustainable wardrobe staples in neutral hues and time-honoured fits – the perfect investment in the effortlessness of minimalist style. Prices start from $10. SHOP NOW

