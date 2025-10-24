The best swimsuit coverups for effortless beach style

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Whether you’re laying on the sand at the beach, lounging poolside, or grabbing lunch at a beachfront cafe, the right cover-up transforms your swimwear from practical to chic in seconds.

From kaftans and sarongs to versatile shirt dresses and crochet throws, a great cover-up offers the perfect balance of coverage, comfort, and style.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best swimsuit cover-ups that work for every body type, budget, and beach aesthetic!

Best swimsuit coverups Australia 2025

01 Resort Swim Maxi Shirt $35 at Target Upgrade your holiday look with the Resort Swim Maxi Shirt. Made from light, breathable cotton, it’s perfect for the pool or beach. This relaxed-fit shirt features a textured design, button-up front, round collar, drop shoulders, and a curved hem for a stylish finish. Wear it as a cover-up or with your summer outfits for an easy, elegant look. Sizes: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20 Colours: Red Dahlia, Periwinkle, Dobby White, Square Dobby Chocolate, Black Material: Cotton Key features: Lightweight and breathable

All over textured pattern throughout

Round collared neckline

Button through front

Drop shoulders

Long button cuffed sleeves

Longline design

Curved hemline SHOP NOW

02 NEXT Beach Shirt Cover-Up $63 at The Iconic This lightweight cotton cover-up is ideal for the pool or beach, featuring a classic collar and handy pockets for effortless style and comfort. Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 Colour: Blue Tie Dye Material: 100% cotton Key features: Oversized fit

Classic collar

Side pockets SHOP NOW

03 NEXT Cover-Up Kaftan $115 at The Iconic This kaftan can be worn alone or as a beach cover-up. Made from lightweight, cotton-rich fabric, it’s perfect for warm weather and features kaftan sleeves and a drawstring waist for a flattering fit. Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14 Colour: Black Material: Cotton Key features: Kaftan-style sleeves for a relaxed fit

Adjustable drawstring waist for a flattering shape

Easy to throw on and style effortlessly SHOP NOW

04 miraclesuit Swim Dynasty Sheer Chiffon Kaftan Beach Cover Up $179 at Myer Elevate your beach or poolside look with this lightweight chiffon cover-up, featuring shimmery metallic dots and a lace-up neckline with tassels. Perfect for hot summer days, it pairs beautifully with the matching swimsuit for a stylish finish. Size: One size Colour: Multi Materials: 95% polyester, 5% metallic Key features: Short beach cover up

Lightweight, floaty chiffon fabric (semi sheer)

Lace-up neckline with tasselled ties

Lurex threads add a touch of luxurious shimmer SHOP NOW

05 Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton & Linen Shirt Dress Beach Cover Up $299 at The Iconic This relaxed yet elegant shirt dress cover-up is made from a breathable linen and organic cotton blend, featuring the Polo Ralph Lauren embroidered pony on the chest. Perfect for the beach or pool, it can also be worn unbuttoned over light layers for an easy, stylish look. Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL Colour: Cream White Materials: 60% organic cotton, 40% linen Key features: Light, semi-sheer organic cotton and linen blend

V-shaped openings at sides of hem for easy movement SHOP NOW

