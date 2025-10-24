The best swimsuit coverups for effortless beach style

Whether you’re laying on the sand at the beach, lounging poolside, or grabbing lunch at a beachfront cafe, the right cover-up transforms your swimwear from practical to chic in seconds.
From kaftans and sarongs to versatile shirt dresses and crochet throws, a great cover-up offers the perfect balance of coverage, comfort, and style.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best swimsuit cover-ups that work for every body type, budget, and beach aesthetic!
Best swimsuit coverups Australia 2025
01
Resort Swim Maxi Shirt
$35 at Target
Upgrade your holiday look with the Resort Swim Maxi Shirt. Made from light, breathable cotton, it’s perfect for the pool or beach.
This relaxed-fit shirt features a textured design, button-up front, round collar, drop shoulders, and a curved hem for a stylish finish. Wear it as a cover-up or with your summer outfits for an easy, elegant look.
Sizes: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20
Colours: Red Dahlia, Periwinkle, Dobby White, Square Dobby Chocolate, Black
Material: Cotton
Key features:
- Lightweight and breathable
- All over textured pattern throughout
- Round collared neckline
- Button through front
- Drop shoulders
- Long button cuffed sleeves
- Longline design
- Curved hemline
02
NEXT Beach Shirt Cover-Up
$63 at The Iconic
This lightweight cotton cover-up is ideal for the pool or beach, featuring a classic collar and handy pockets for effortless style and comfort.
Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18
Colour: Blue Tie Dye
Material: 100% cotton
Key features:
- Oversized fit
- Classic collar
- Side pockets
03
NEXT Cover-Up Kaftan
$115 at The Iconic
This kaftan can be worn alone or as a beach cover-up. Made from lightweight, cotton-rich fabric, it’s perfect for warm weather and features kaftan sleeves and a drawstring waist for a flattering fit.
Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14
Colour: Black
Material: Cotton
Key features:
- Kaftan-style sleeves for a relaxed fit
- Adjustable drawstring waist for a flattering shape
- Easy to throw on and style effortlessly
04
miraclesuit Swim Dynasty Sheer Chiffon Kaftan Beach Cover Up
$179 at Myer
Elevate your beach or poolside look with this lightweight chiffon cover-up, featuring shimmery metallic dots and a lace-up neckline with tassels.
Perfect for hot summer days, it pairs beautifully with the matching swimsuit for a stylish finish.
Size: One size
Colour: Multi
Materials: 95% polyester, 5% metallic
Key features:
- Short beach cover up
- Lightweight, floaty chiffon fabric (semi sheer)
- Lace-up neckline with tasselled ties
- Lurex threads add a touch of luxurious shimmer
05
Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton & Linen Shirt Dress Beach Cover Up
$299 at The Iconic
This relaxed yet elegant shirt dress cover-up is made from a breathable linen and organic cotton blend, featuring the Polo Ralph Lauren embroidered pony on the chest.
Perfect for the beach or pool, it can also be worn unbuttoned over light layers for an easy, stylish look.
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
Colour: Cream White
Materials: 60% organic cotton, 40% linen
Key features:
- Light, semi-sheer organic cotton and linen blend
- V-shaped openings at sides of hem for easy movement