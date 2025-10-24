Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
The best swimsuit coverups for effortless beach style

Summer chic!
Whether you’re laying on the sand at the beach, lounging poolside, or grabbing lunch at a beachfront cafe, the right cover-up transforms your swimwear from practical to chic in seconds. 

From kaftans and sarongs to versatile shirt dresses and crochet throws, a great cover-up offers the perfect balance of coverage, comfort, and style. 

Below, we’ve rounded up the best swimsuit cover-ups that work for every body type, budget, and beach aesthetic!

Best swimsuit coverups Australia 2025

01

Resort Swim Maxi Shirt

$35 at Target

Upgrade your holiday look with the Resort Swim Maxi Shirt. Made from light, breathable cotton, it’s perfect for the pool or beach.

This relaxed-fit shirt features a textured design, button-up front, round collar, drop shoulders, and a curved hem for a stylish finish. Wear it as a cover-up or with your summer outfits for an easy, elegant look.

Sizes: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20

Colours: Red Dahlia, Periwinkle, Dobby White, Square Dobby Chocolate, Black

Material: Cotton

Key features:

  • Lightweight and breathable
  • All over textured pattern throughout
  • Round collared neckline
  • Button through front
  • Drop shoulders
  • Long button cuffed sleeves
  • Longline design
  • Curved hemline
02

NEXT Beach Shirt Cover-Up

$63 at The Iconic

This lightweight cotton cover-up is ideal for the pool or beach, featuring a classic collar and handy pockets for effortless style and comfort.

Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18

Colour: Blue Tie Dye

Material: 100% cotton

Key features:

  • Oversized fit
  • Classic collar
  • Side pockets
03

NEXT Cover-Up Kaftan

$115 at The Iconic

This kaftan can be worn alone or as a beach cover-up. Made from lightweight, cotton-rich fabric, it’s perfect for warm weather and features kaftan sleeves and a drawstring waist for a flattering fit.

Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14

Colour: Black

Material: Cotton

Key features:

  • Kaftan-style sleeves for a relaxed fit
  • Adjustable drawstring waist for a flattering shape
  • Easy to throw on and style effortlessly
04

miraclesuit Swim Dynasty Sheer Chiffon Kaftan Beach Cover Up

$179 at Myer

Elevate your beach or poolside look with this lightweight chiffon cover-up, featuring shimmery metallic dots and a lace-up neckline with tassels.

Perfect for hot summer days, it pairs beautifully with the matching swimsuit for a stylish finish.

Size: One size

Colour: Multi

Materials: 95% polyester, 5% metallic

Key features:

  • Short beach cover up
  • Lightweight, floaty chiffon fabric (semi sheer)
  • Lace-up neckline with tasselled ties
  • Lurex threads add a touch of luxurious shimmer
05

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton & Linen Shirt Dress Beach Cover Up

$299 at The Iconic

This relaxed yet elegant shirt dress cover-up is made from a breathable linen and organic cotton blend, featuring the Polo Ralph Lauren embroidered pony on the chest.

Perfect for the beach or pool, it can also be worn unbuttoned over light layers for an easy, stylish look.

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

Colour: Cream White

Materials: 60% organic cotton, 40% linen

Key features:

  • Light, semi-sheer organic cotton and linen blend
  • V-shaped openings at sides of hem for easy movement
Charlotte Knoke is a Senior Content Producer working across Woman’s Day and TV WEEK at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, fashion, books, travel and women’s sport. Charlotte graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Communication where she majored in Public Communication and minored in Social and Political Sciences. She has also written for Now To Love and WHO Magazine, and previously worked at a wide variety of companies including Netball Australia, Booktopia, Sportsgirl and Women’s Sport Australia. In her current role, Charlotte particularly enjoys writing about the latest TV shows, celebrity news, fashion picks, must-read books, upcoming movies, and news about both the British and international royal families.

