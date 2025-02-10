Add to cart! Shop from our favourite lingerie brands

Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Shop from our favourite lingerie brands

And discover our top picks.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Lingerie is one of the more underestimated pieces of clothing, forgetting that it can hold power aside from intimacy.

Donning a colourful or beautiful lingerie set can be the confidence boost that every woman wants. Whether it is seen by others or for personal enjoyment, there’s no reason not to buy the lingerie set of your dreams.

Luckily, there are plenty of Australian brands selling various bras, underwear and lingerie sets that will suit your desires and price range.

Continue scrolling to discover our favourite lingerie brands.

The Best Lingerie Brands:

01

Honey Birdette

Honey Birdette is one of Australia’s most popular lingerie brands, with various toys and accessories also available. The brand began in 2006 over a glass of champagne between two friends. 

While you can order online, the store also offers a plush in-store experience that can’t be overlooked.

Sizes: Honey Birdette has various sizes for bras, corsets, bottoms and more.

Key features:

  • Sustainable packaging
  • Bedroom products

Our top picks:

01

Bluebella

Hunting for provocative lingerie sets, or something a little flirty, Bluebella has a wide range of options. So much so, that you might be tempted to look further at there swim range, nightwear, hosiery and other accessories.

Sizes: Bras sized can be selected by Back size (8-16) and Cup size (A-DD). Underwear ranges from 6-18.

Key features:

  • Female founded & owned
  • Sustainable

Our top picks:

02

Bras N Things

This might be an obvious option for Australian lingerie hunters, but Bras N Things is a great affordable option, particularly those wanting to shop in store rather than just online. Championing body positivity, this company designs lingerie for the modern woman.

Sizes: 8BC – 18DDD

Key features:

  • Rewards program
  • International delivery
  • Over 200 stories in Australia, NZ, South Africa and US

Our top picks:

03

Lounge

Lounge was founded in 2016 by couple, Mel and Dan who wanted to introduce sexy and comfort – cue the Triangle Set. Since their launch, they have championed many Breast Cancer awareness campaigns. Lounge, based in the UK, is very environmentally conscious!

Despite all these great moves by the company, they also have a wide range of beautiful feminine designs that you won’t want to take off.

Sizes: Bras sized can be selected by Back size (8-18) and Cup size (A-G). Underwear ranges from XS-3XL.

Key features:

  • Sustainable
  • Size inclusive
  • Also sells pyjamas and swimwear
  • Student discount

Also available at:

04

Bendon Lingerie

Confidence knows no age and neither does lingerie! Bendon Lingerie targets no age demographic in particular for its classic and contemporary style lingerie pieces. Mix and match or buy a set, there are plenty options to choose from.

Sizes: Bra sizes range from 8A – 22G, and Briefs range from XS – 2XL.

Key features:

  • Houses seven brands
  • Maternity options

Our top picks:

05

Wild Secrets

While the store is best known for its toys, Wild Secrets has a variety of lingerie that we simply cannot overlook. It is perfect for those seeking sexy lingerie on a budget – and is size inclusive.

Sizes: XXS-4XL

Key features:

  • Best prince guarantee
  • Founded in 1993
  • International shipping

Our top picks:

