Add to cart! Shop from our favourite lingerie brands

Lingerie is one of the more underestimated pieces of clothing, forgetting that it can hold power aside from intimacy.

Donning a colourful or beautiful lingerie set can be the confidence boost that every woman wants. Whether it is seen by others or for personal enjoyment, there’s no reason not to buy the lingerie set of your dreams.

Luckily, there are plenty of Australian brands selling various bras, underwear and lingerie sets that will suit your desires and price range.

The Best Lingerie Brands:

01 Honey Birdette Honey Birdette is one of Australia’s most popular lingerie brands, with various toys and accessories also available. The brand began in 2006 over a glass of champagne between two friends. While you can order online, the store also offers a plush in-store experience that can’t be overlooked. Sizes: Honey Birdette has various sizes for bras, corsets, bottoms and more. Key features: Sustainable packaging

Bedroom products Our top picks: Kiera Red 3 Piece Lingerie Set from $380

Jasmin Hot Pink 3 Piece Set from $415 SHOP NOW

01 Bluebella Hunting for provocative lingerie sets, or something a little flirty, Bluebella has a wide range of options. So much so, that you might be tempted to look further at there swim range, nightwear, hosiery and other accessories. Sizes: Bras sized can be selected by Back size (8-16) and Cup size (A-DD). Underwear ranges from 6-18. Key features: Female founded & owned

Sustainable Our top picks: Laurel Wired Bra Botanical Garden Green $99.95

Ophelia Wired Bodysuit Red $134.95

02 Bras N Things This might be an obvious option for Australian lingerie hunters, but Bras N Things is a great affordable option, particularly those wanting to shop in store rather than just online. Championing body positivity, this company designs lingerie for the modern woman. Sizes: 8BC – 18DDD Key features: Rewards program

International delivery

Over 200 stories in Australia, NZ, South Africa and US Our top picks: Enchanted Sisu Unlined Bra – Black $79.99

Too Cute Underwire Babydoll – Pink $79.99

03 Lounge Lounge was founded in 2016 by couple, Mel and Dan who wanted to introduce sexy and comfort – cue the Triangle Set. Since their launch, they have championed many Breast Cancer awareness campaigns. Lounge, based in the UK, is very environmentally conscious! Despite all these great moves by the company, they also have a wide range of beautiful feminine designs that you won’t want to take off. Sizes: Bras sized can be selected by Back size (8-18) and Cup size (A-G). Underwear ranges from XS-3XL. Key features: Sustainable

Size inclusive

Also sells pyjamas and swimwear

Student discount Also available at: Cassia Intimates Set $150

Gia Intimates Set $175

04 Bendon Lingerie Confidence knows no age and neither does lingerie! Bendon Lingerie targets no age demographic in particular for its classic and contemporary style lingerie pieces. Mix and match or buy a set, there are plenty options to choose from. Sizes: Bra sizes range from 8A – 22G, and Briefs range from XS – 2XL. Key features: Houses seven brands

Maternity options Our top picks: My Fit Lace Graduated Push up Plunge Bra $74.95

My Fit Lace Chemise $99.95

