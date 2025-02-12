Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Who says good quality jewellery needs to be expensive? Here are our favourite affordable brands

Chic but cheap.
Woman's Day
Charlotte Knoke Journalist
Reese Witherspoon jewellery
Reese Witherspoon sure knows how to accessorise with jewellery.
Jewellery is an easy and fun way to elevate any outfit. But, it can often be one of the most expensive parts of your look. 

If you’re looking to invest in a piece or two that won’t break the bank, we’ve rounded up the best affordable jewellery brands in Australia to keep your eye on.

No matter if you gravitate towards gold, silver or rose gold jewellery, purchasing high-quality pieces that aren’t likely to tarnish is of the utmost importance.

So, whether you’re looking for new everyday staples or unique statement pieces, we’ve done the hard yards for you and found some of the best affordable jewellery brands out there.

Our favourite affordable jewellery brands to shop in Australia

01

Mejuri

from $58 at Mejuri

Founded in 2015, Mejuri is a brand on a mission to “redefine luxury.” They’re known for their affordable fine jewellery and staple pieces.

Mejuri is also a fan-favourite jewellery brand for countless celebrities, with Taylor Swift, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Billie Eilish, Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber and Riley Keough all being seen rocking their designs.

Our top picks:

02

by charlotte

from $49 at The Iconic

by charlotte is an Australian brand founded in 2012. They have created many collections of jewellery over the years, all of which have been crafted using high-quality and durable materials.

Our top picks:

Also available at:

03

SAINT VALENTINE

from $55 at The Iconic

SAINT VALENTINE was established in Sydney in 2016, and was “born from a desire to create beautifully designed and timeless jewellery of high quality and value.”

Our top picks:

Also available at:

04

KIRSTIN ASH

from $39 at KIRSTIN ASH

KIRSTIN ASH is another Australian brand who have been creating timeless and elevated everyday pieces since their inception in 2008.

Our top picks:

Also available at:

05

Arms Of Eve

from $39 at The Iconic

Arms Of Eve is an accessories brand known for their stunning handmade jewellery. Their pieces are “made to live in,” meaning they’re designed to be worn day and night, no matter your plans.

Our top picks:

Also available at:

06

Avant Studio

from $69 at Avant Studio

Avant Studio’s jewellery is “inspired by the art of days gone by,” and is designed for self-expression. They’re most well-known for their unique statement pieces.

Our top picks:

Also available at:

07

Zafino

from $29.95 at Zafino

Zafino was founded in Australia in 2010, and have been creating quality pieces at affordable prices ever since then.

Our top picks:

Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Journalist Charlotte Knoke Digital Content Producer

