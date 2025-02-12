Jewellery is an easy and fun way to elevate any outfit. But, it can often be one of the most expensive parts of your look.

Advertisement

If you’re looking to invest in a piece or two that won’t break the bank, we’ve rounded up the best affordable jewellery brands in Australia to keep your eye on.

No matter if you gravitate towards gold, silver or rose gold jewellery, purchasing high-quality pieces that aren’t likely to tarnish is of the utmost importance.

So, whether you’re looking for new everyday staples or unique statement pieces, we’ve done the hard yards for you and found some of the best affordable jewellery brands out there.

Our favourite affordable jewellery brands to shop in Australia

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use