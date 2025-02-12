Jewellery is an easy and fun way to elevate any outfit. But, it can often be one of the most expensive parts of your look.
If you’re looking to invest in a piece or two that won’t break the bank, we’ve rounded up the best affordable jewellery brands in Australia to keep your eye on.
No matter if you gravitate towards gold, silver or rose gold jewellery, purchasing high-quality pieces that aren’t likely to tarnish is of the utmost importance.
So, whether you’re looking for new everyday staples or unique statement pieces, we’ve done the hard yards for you and found some of the best affordable jewellery brands out there.
Our favourite affordable jewellery brands to shop in Australia
01
Mejuri
from $58 at Mejuri
Founded in 2015, Mejuri is a brand on a mission to “redefine luxury.” They’re known for their affordable fine jewellery and staple pieces.
Mejuri is also a fan-favourite jewellery brand for countless celebrities, with Taylor Swift, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Billie Eilish, Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber and Riley Keough all being seen rocking their designs.
Our top picks:
- Puffy Charlotte Hoops ($168)
- Dôme Figure Ring ($148)
- Lab Grown Sapphire Baguette Necklace ($168)
02
by charlotte
from $49 at The Iconic
by charlotte is an Australian brand founded in 2012. They have created many collections of jewellery over the years, all of which have been crafted using high-quality and durable materials.
Our top picks:
- Silver Lotus Bracelet ($139)
- Gold Live in Peace Hoops ($149)
- Silver Protected Path Ring ($79)
Also available at:
03
SAINT VALENTINE
from $55 at The Iconic
SAINT VALENTINE was established in Sydney in 2016, and was “born from a desire to create beautifully designed and timeless jewellery of high quality and value.”
Our top picks:
- Positano Hoops – Gold ($150)
- Aspen Tennis Bracelet – Silver ($160)
- Valentine Necklace – Silver ($110)
Also available at:
04
KIRSTIN ASH
from $39 at KIRSTIN ASH
KIRSTIN ASH is another Australian brand who have been creating timeless and elevated everyday pieces since their inception in 2008.
Our top picks:
- Seaside Ring ($139)
- Engravable Birthstone Necklace ($199)
- Solstice Hoops ($149)
Also available at:
05
Arms Of Eve
from $39 at The Iconic
Arms Of Eve is an accessories brand known for their stunning handmade jewellery. Their pieces are “made to live in,” meaning they’re designed to be worn day and night, no matter your plans.
Our top picks:
- Madison Gold Cuff Bracelet ($95)
- Skye Gold Necklace ($79)
- Boca Silver Stacking Chain Necklace ($50)
Also available at:
06
Avant Studio
from $69 at Avant Studio
Avant Studio’s jewellery is “inspired by the art of days gone by,” and is designed for self-expression. They’re most well-known for their unique statement pieces.
Our top picks:
- Bubble Letter Necklace ($179)
- Noemi Earrings ($159)
- Bianca Necklace ($139)
Also available at:
07
Avant Studio
from $29.95 at Zafino
Zafino was founded in Australia in 2010, and have been creating quality pieces at affordable prices ever since then.
Our top picks:
- Marnie Hoop – Silver ($39.95)
- Layla Bracelet – Silver ($39.95)
- Snake Chain Necklace ($39.95)