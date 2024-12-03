As the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, it’s safe to say that actress Riley Keough, 35, has a very interesting family tree.

From her parents to her siblings to her husband and daughter, we’ve rounded up everything to know about Riley Keough’s family.

They’ve been married for nearly 10 years. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Riley Keough’s husband?

Riley Keough’s husband is Ben Smith-Petersen, a 33-year-old Australian stuntman and actor.

Ben has performed stunts in multiple films including The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Suicide Squad, and the pair met on set of Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012. But it wasn’t until they did reshoots a year later that they really connected and struck up a romance.

Their relationship moved pretty quickly, and they announced their engagement in 2014. Riley and Ben swiftly tied the knot in February 2015 and nearly 10 years later, they’re still going strong!

The pair have kept their relationship largely private, however Riley has gushed over him a fair bit in interviews.

“My husband is such a good person,” she wrote in 2022 in an essay for Vogue Australia. “He’s calm and loyal and strong and sensitive. He’s my best friend.”

It was also revealed in January 2023 that the pair had recently welcomed a child together.

Riley and Ben have been together since 2013. (Credit: Getty)

How many children did Riley Keough have?

At Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial service at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, Ben Smith-Petersen made a speech on behalf of Riley where he confirmed the pair had a daughter.

“I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart,” he said of his late mother-in-law.

Following the speech, a representative of the couple confirmed with People that they had a daughter in 2022, and in August 2023 her name was revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair: Tupelo Storm Smith-Petersen.

Tupelo is the name of the city Elvis was born in in Mississippi, while the middle name Storm is a nod to Riley’s late brother, Benjamin Storm Keough who died in 2020.

Tupelo was welcomed via surrogate, with Riley sharing she felt it was the “best choice for what I had going on physically with the autoimmune stuff,” in regards to her having Lyme disease.

In a 2024 interview with author Taylor Jenkins Reid, the Daisy Jones & The Six star revealed she had been inspired by her mother’s “southern style of parenting.”

“I think that I always say it’s this southern style of parenting, but it’s actually very specifically my family. I think it is from the south, but whatever way she was parented was how I was parented in a sense. And I also now sort of parent that way.

“It’s really loving and tactile and smothering — no boundaries,” she confirmed.

Riley is close with her younger sisters. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Riley Keough’s biological father?

Riley Keough is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough.

She is her mother’s first child, and Lisa Marie and Danny also had son Benjamin Keough together.

Meanwhile, her teenage twin sisters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, are the daughters of Lisa Marie and guitarist Michael Lockwood.

Does Riley see her twin sisters?

Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood are Lisa Marie Presley’s youngest children, and they recently turned 16 years old.

Riley maintains a close relationship with her sisters, even sharing a gushing Instagram tribute to them in honour of their birthday.

“Happy Sweet 16 to my angel girls. You are the most special girls in the whole wide world. I am so lucky to be your big sissy 💕❤️💕,” she shared.

