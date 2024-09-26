At the moment it seems like there are constantly new fashion trends popping up every other week and while you may want to jump on the bandwagon, you probably don’t want the hefty price tag that comes along with it.

From various colours, patterns, styles and designs, we can’t help but want to keep up with the latest craze.

But looking and feeling your best doesn’t necessarily have to come hand-in-hand with breaking the bank. There are countless stores and brands out there who are creating quality pieces that are reminiscent of higher-end brands, but for a fraction of the cost.

To help you get the look for less, we’ve rounded up our top fashion picks from Big W.

The best pieces to shop from Big W in 2024

01 &me Women’s Short Trench Coat $39 at Big W Trench coats have always remained an autumn and winter staple, but 2024 really is the year of the trench. Trenches typically cost upwards of $100 so this $39 style from Big W is the perfect way to get the look. Key features: Notched lapels

Buttons to front

Short cut

Shoulder and wrist tabs

Two pockets SHOP NOW

02 Circuit Women’s Wide Everyday Full Length Leggings $12 at Big W Athleisure is all the rage right now, and this wide leg design is perfect for nailing that comfortable and effortless look. The design is similar to a style from lululemon that retails for $149, so for $12 this pair of leggings is a stylish yet affordable addition to your wardrobe. Key features: Everyday design

Wide-leg fit

Full cut

Stretch waist SHOP NOW

03 &me Women’s Turn Lock Sandals $30 at Big W Heading into spring and summer, you really can’t go wrong with a pair of cute black sandals. The chunky design with thick straps is very in right now, adding a modern twist to a classic design. Key features: Strappy design

Turn lock fastening

Textured sole SHOP NOW

04 &me Women’s Paper Crochet Bucket Hat $10 at Big W Crochet and bucket hats are two trends we’ve seen emerge for summer, and this hat is an easy and stylish way to rock both of them. The design is reminiscent of one from LOEWE that retails for a whopping $945, so this $10 one is such a steal. Key features: Crochet design

Bucket hat

Short-brim

Natural finish SHOP NOW

05 Circuit Women’s Neoprene Tote Bag $25 at Big W You really can’t go wrong with a classic black tote bag. Whether it’s for work, travel, or just everyday, this design truly is a staple that will never go out of style. Key features: Neoprene design

Carry straps

Inner wallet with zip fastenings

Large interior compartment SHOP NOW

How do I look classy on a budget?

A lot of the time, looking stylish on a budget comes down to how you accessorise.

Adding jewellery, a belt, sunglasses and a nice bag can really elevate an outfit and take it from good to great.

Neutral colours and structured shapes also tend to make an outfit look “classier”.

How can I look effortlessly stylish everyday?

You can make small changes that can totally transform your outfit.

Things you can do to look effortlessly stylish everyday include making sure your clothes don’t have wrinkles, wearing delicate jewellery, combining wide or flowy pants with more form-fitting tops, wearing neutral colours and being confident.

No matter what you’re wearing, confidence will always make your look shine.