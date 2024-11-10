Finding high-quality and stylish activewear just got easier

If you’re getting that body ready for summer then what better time to pick up a new set of activewear.

Our current pick is the hot new range from Doyoueven which has partnered exclusively with Big W.

The iconic Aussie brand has long been sported by those in the know but now we can all get our mitts on this new affordable range in-store.

And, with prices as low as $15 for a tank who cares if you just wear it round the house instead of actually working out!

While it’s good value, the collection definitely doesn’t scrimp on style.

In fact it’s all about turning heads with seamless styles, buttery-soft fabrics, and supportive designs.

And with vibrant shades to perfect fits, for both men and women, there’s a short, crop top, legging or tank for everyone.

Doyoueven customer reviews

“Built for all bodies,” reads one of hundreds of five star reviews. “This is my favourite brand, it is flexible but doesn’t stretch out or wear down, the biker shorts don’t fold over and the bras always fit amazing (DDD cup)!!!”

“I am a new mum and I was concerned about purchasing workout clothes” said another. “I have been looking to try Doyoueven for a while so I finally decided to make a purchase and OMG it is more than I expected. The sports bra gives me life. Obrigada , Gracias, Thank you.”

The quality and fit are two huge wins for customers with hundreds applauding the brand and one woman calling it the “best quality activewear I’ve had in a long time.”

“Such a nice colour and amazing fit! So soft and comfy for all types of workout – whether it’s running or weights they don’t move. Good compression as well to keep the little tum tucked in and looking slimmmmm,” wrote one woman.

“Dopest activewear,” wrote another. “Amazing fit! The material is comfy as just what you need for training or even for everyday wear.”

So, what are you waiting for? Quick, head to your local BIG W and get your threads before they’re gone!

Credit: Big W 01 Doyoueven Women’s Seamless Accelerate Crop Top – Black $22 This knitted fabric crop top comes with padded cups and cross-back adjustable straps that move with your body. It’s machine washable and designed for medium-impact exercises. Shop Now Credit: Big W 02 Doyoueven Women’s Seamless Luxe Rib Shorts – Apricot $25 These luxe rib shorts come in sizes XS to XXL and offer a wide waistband and textured seamless fabric. They are machine washable and offer a multi-directional stretch to support you while you exercise. Shop Now Credit: Big W 03 Doyoueven Women’s Seamless Accelerate Crop Top – Light Blue $22 Designed in a knitted fabric, this crop top moves with your body when you exercise, offering flexibility with its seamless technology and multi-directional stretch. The crop top comes with padded, removable cups and adjustable straps. Shop Now Credit: Big W 04 Doyoueven Women’s Athleisure Crop Tee – Light Blue $15 A loose-fitting, versatile top that can be worn casually or for exercise. The top features a box shoulder and boxy fit, is machine washable and comes in sizes XS to XXL. Shop Now Advertisement

