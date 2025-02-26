Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Married at First Sight 2025: How the group really reacted to Paul’s violent outburst

His jealous rage could cost him his relationship with Carina.
TRIGGER WARNING: This article discusses physical violence. Reader discretion is advised.

When Carina makes a passing comment about a past lover on a night out, Paul loses his cool and does something that might see him booted from the experiment.

On Married at First Sight Australia, Carina, 31, Paul, 30, Rhi, 34, and Jeff, 39, go on an off-camera double date, and in the car on the way home, an unnamed rapper’s song comes on the radio. When Carina admits she had slept with the mystery star, it sends Paul into a rage.

Carina in an orange dress at the MAFS dinner table, seated next to her TV husband Paul who is sitting back in his chair. Both have a stern expression on their face.
Can Carina and Paul find a way past his behaviour? (Credit: CH9)

“At the end of the day we’ve all got a past,” Carina tells TV WEEK.

“I understand that everything’s heightened in the experiment, but it isn’t acceptable behaviour.”

“When we went back up to the apartments, Paul was really frustrated,” Rhi adds. “His reaction was definitely an overreaction.”

The situation escalates dramatically when a seething Paul punches a wall, forcing production to separate the couple, who have been smooth sailing up until this point.

“I was shocked,” Carina recalls. “I was in denial. I just was asking, ‘Why? How did we get to this point?’ I just couldn’t understand how it escalated that quickly.”

Paul from MAFS in a suit at the Dinner Party.
Paul endures a tough Dinner Party after he makes a grave mistake (Credit: CH9)

When Carina awoke the next morning, alone in an apartment away from her husband for the first time since their romantic wedding day, she admits she felt “lonely”.

“I was super anxious and very uncomfortable,” Carina says. “I just wanted to be with him, but I had to listen to his needs. He needed to sleep on what the hell just happened, so I had to respect that and give him what he asked for.”

The pair reunite just before this week’s Dinner Party, where Paul has to face the repercussions of his actions among the entire group.

“Everyone was screaming,” Carina says. “I knew that he felt really bad for his behaviour, but he definitely was put in his place.”

“We’re normally very loving humans but that night he and I were absolutely mentally drained; it was written all over our faces. But I think everyone understood this is not the Paul we are used to.”

Will Carina give her husband a second chance at this week’s Commitment Ceremony or is this display of violence something the pair can’t come back from?

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

