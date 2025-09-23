Married At First Sight Is Taking Applications For 2026 & Some Of The Requirements Are Absolutely Bonkers 

Each year, Married at First Sight (MAFS) gets progressively more unhinged. MAFS applications are currently open for the 2026 season.

With the forthcoming season promised to be “wild” according to spoilers, we got curious and took a look behind the curtain at the casting process.

Safe to say, some of the questions will leave you equal parts baffled and sat for the premiere in January 2026.

After backlash from the last season, MAFS producers made some significant changes to this season’s casting approach.

Earlier in the year a source told Daily Mail Australia that applicants would be screened for criminal records and court appearances. The source continued, “if there’s even a whiff of controversy they’re out.”

Would you relationship stand up to the scrutiny of the MAFS experts?

TV Week can confirm the casting process screens for criminal offences, legal and financial disputes, and apprehended violence orders.

This year the production is looking to prioritise contestants who are in it to find their forever Valentine rather than fame.

If you think you’ve got what it takes here are just some of the bonkers requirements we found when snooping on the application process.

Bonkers 2026 MAFS Application Requirements

Things start off basic with a question to confirm your relationship status. Normal right? Wrong! Because this is MAFS, applicants are able to proceed if they select that they are in a steady relationship or even married.

Fittingly, the application continues by asking applicants to share not only if they’ve ever cheated on a partner, but all of the juicy details about the affair too.

If you haven’t been the cheater, you’re not getting off free either, you’ll still need to describe in painful, traumatic detail your worst or most painful break up. Yes, that includes if you’ve ever broken off an engagement!

Applications are open for the next season of Married at First Sight Australia (Credit: Nine)

Then, it’s on to personal questions. You’ll need to confirm your height and weight and describe in “detail” every bit of plastic surgery you’ve had done and how it looks. Tattoos aren’t safe either, if you’ve got them you’ll need to provide their exact location and aesthetic.

Because nothing is sacred when it comes to reality TV, you’re also required to share what secrets you’d be most embarrassed if production told your partner.

It doesn’t end there though, you’ll also need to disclose (in detail!) your relationship with your parents.

When is MAFS back in Australia?

The next season of MAFS is expected to air in January 2026 on Nine.

Lucinda, if you’re reading this it’s not too late to come back and find your soul mate.

It’s not all drama with MAFS though, multiple couples have gone to find their forever after and even started their own families.

If the process sounds good to you, applications are open right here.

