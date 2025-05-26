After Jamie committed to Dave in final vows, things quickly went south, then they turned sweet as Jamie and Eliot were seen hanging out 24/7.

Sharing with 9Entertainment, Jamie had said, “I’m enjoying getting to know Eliot, I’m getting to know different people, I’m just being open. We have so much fun.”

She added, “The most important thing is that it’s not a publicity stunt, we just genuinely enjoy being around each other.”

“I understand everyone wants an answer [about their relationship status], but we’re in the real world now, so it’s not like we’re going to be official or announce something tomorrow.)

Eliot’s wife on the show, Veronica, has taken to Instagram since the show with various videos from her time on MAFS.

“When they no longer have control over you they will try and control how others see you,” she wrote in a video with the caption, “Not about that drama. I’m about that work,” with the hashtag ‘Mafs.’