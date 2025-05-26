Whilst it’s been months since the final vows were exchanged on Married At First Sight Australia, drama is still unfolding off-screen, with sly comments still being thrown and some shock couple swaps.
From new relationships to career moves and social media transformations, the cast has been keeping busy, and fans are still talking.
Whether you’re catching up on your favourites or just curious to see who’s thriving—and who’s gone quiet—we’ve rounded up everything the MAFS Australia cast has been up to since the show ended.
Eliot and Jamie
After Jamie committed to Dave in final vows, things quickly went south, then they turned sweet as Jamie and Eliot were seen hanging out 24/7.
Sharing with 9Entertainment, Jamie had said, “I’m enjoying getting to know Eliot, I’m getting to know different people, I’m just being open. We have so much fun.”
She added, “The most important thing is that it’s not a publicity stunt, we just genuinely enjoy being around each other.”
“I understand everyone wants an answer [about their relationship status], but we’re in the real world now, so it’s not like we’re going to be official or announce something tomorrow.)
Eliot’s wife on the show, Veronica, has taken to Instagram since the show with various videos from her time on MAFS.
“When they no longer have control over you they will try and control how others see you,” she wrote in a video with the caption, “Not about that drama. I’m about that work,” with the hashtag ‘Mafs.’
Dave
So, now it appears Jamie is loved up, what is her ex-husband Dave doing?
Dave has taken to TikTok to start his social media career on the side of his trade work. Tradie Dave has also been seen hanging around the only couple still together – Jeff and Rhi.
Rhi and Jeff
Rhi and Jeff are the only original couple from the season still together and by the looks of it they are smitten!
Jeff shared with 9Entertainment that the pair are also officially living together.
“We moved into a new place that neither of us had lived in before, so it was starting fresh. I think we probably undervalue with how important that moment was, how big that moment was for our relationship.”
Jacqui and Clint
With Jacqui originally partnered with groom Ryan and Clint with bride Lauren, the pair found themselves falling in love after the show.
Now the pair have announced their engagement, with Jacqui having settled down in Tasmania at Clint’s home.
“I cannot believe it. I didn’t think I’d get engaged before I was 30, but now it’s happened when I’m about to turn 30 in less than 48 hours! I am so excited,” Jacqui told Woman’s Day in April.
Since the end of the show, a legal battle arose between groom Ryan with his then-bride Jacqui. With back-and-forth drama between the pair, Jacqui has responded to some allegations on her Instagram.
As for Lauren, she is still putting her time into her business gifting company.
Billy and Awhina
In April, after the cameras had stopped filming, Awhina, who was paired with Adrian, was seen on what looked to be a romantic outing with Billy, who was married to Sierah.
After gaining access back to her Instagram after 6 months, Awhina shut down any rumours of the pair being together, but who knows what could blossom!
The mum of one was asked, “[Are] you dating anyone after the show?”
“I haven’t actually gone on a date with anyone post show or hung out with any guy I wasn’t already friends with.
“So I’m very single, and I’m sorry to the 1929928338838 questions about Billy and I, but we are friends.”
Adrian attended Australian Fashion Week alongside Carina and Tony from his season. There is yet to be rumours of who he is now dating!
As for Sierah, whilst there were rumours during the show that Adrian and Sierah were seeing each other, nothing has come of it.
Sierah has been seen with bride Katie from the season, with the caption, “Quality > Quantity.”
Carina
Carina has been getting dolled up for Australian Fashion Week and has taken her social media career to the next level, working with a management team. The MAFS star is also working on her athletic clothing brand.
Carina shared with 9Entertainment that she and Paul are still civil.
“We’re mates. I’m friends with everyone in the experiment. I dislike having bad blood with anyone, but Paul and I are mates.
“We do check in with one another, just make sure that we’re both OK, because we obviously did go through this wild ride together.”
Her husband on the show Paul, has also taken the fashion route along with his fitness and health documenting.