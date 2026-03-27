Celeste Barber hints at struggle to ‘go outside’ amid marriage breakdown

Celeste Barber has hinted that she’s been struggling to leave the house since her “hot husband” Api Robin publicly announced the end of their 20-year relationship on February 13.

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In a video posted to her Instagram Stories on March 27, the comedian appeared to be psyching herself up to “go outside”.

Putting on makeup from her own Booie Beauty range, she looked anxious as she tried to find the motivation to even leave the house.

“I’m going outside, I’m going outside, yep, good start, good start, I’m going outside,” she encouraged as she busied herself getting ready. “Am I really going to go outside? Some outside brows. And Outside the Lines Shadow Stick, ’cause I’m going outside – see what I’ve done there? Oh yeah! I’m super ready for outside.”

Celeste Barber appeared anxious to “go outside” and leave the house amid the breakdown of her marriage in a new Instagram video. (Credit: Instagram)

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Fans rally around Celeste

Her fans took to the comments section to rally behind her, encouraging the star to follow through on her plan as they showered her in love and support.

“You’ve got this Queen. It gets easier. X,” wrote one.

“We’ve seen your big girl pants honey, you can do hard things, pull ’em up!” another encouraged, citing the comic’s hilarious social media videos.

“Go outside! There’s so much love and support for you Celeste. Promise,” wrote another.

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“One step at a time… Letter box is always a good starting point,” suggested another. “You got this!”

For those wondering, Celeste did indeed go outside, though she later updated fans that it wasn’t all it was cracked up to be!

“Went outside. It was horrible. Lesson learned,” she wrote.

Fans showed their support for the struggling star, encouraging her to leave the house as they said that things do get better. (Credit: Instagram)

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Celeste breaks her silence on split

On March 10, Celeste, 43, briefly addressed her current situation in a social media video talking about the benefits of her You’re Welcome tubing mascara.

She told her followers she could “absolutely vouch” for the product’s waterproof capabilities, having been “giving the waterproof-ness a run for its money lately”.

“So that’s what we’re gonna talk about. How excellent our ‘You’re Welcome’ mascara is. That’s all,” she said.

She then whispered to the camera, “Thank you for all your messages. You’ve been really lovely. I appreciate it, thank you.”

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Together for more than 20 years and married since 2013, the couple’s split came as a shock to many. (Credit: Instagram)

Separating after 20 years together

On February 13, arborist and surfer Api, 52, shared a statement to Instagram revealing that he and Celeste had made the difficult decision to separate.

“The past few months have been incredibly challenging and deeply heartbreaking for us both,” it began.

“After much reflection, the decision has been made to separate. There is still love and respect between us, but sadly we are at capacity and have come to recognise we may want for different things.”

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The couple – who have been together for more than 20 years and married since 2013 – share two sons, Lou, 13, and Buddy, 10. Celeste is also stepmum to Api’s older daughters, Sahra and Kyah, from a previous relationship.

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