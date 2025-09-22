MAFS star Ryan Gallagher spotted with Aussie singer amid split rumours

Married at First Sight star Ryan Gallagher was seen cuddling up to Australian country singer Missy Lancaster over the weekend.
The pair co-hosted the Sunset Bash festival in Penrith and later took a selfie together, which Missy posted to her Instagram.
“Thanks for having us last night @sunset_bash,” the 30-year-old captioned the post.
The news comes amid rumours 37-year-old Ryan has split from his fiancée, Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm, 33.
The couple became engaged in December 2022, and share a two-year-old son together, who they named Sampson.
Ryan first sparked break-up rumours when he unfollowed Emily on social media earlier this year. Emily has since unfollowed Ryan as well.
In April, a source close to the couple told Sky News that Ryan and Emily had gone their separate ways and Ryan had relocated to Brisbane to live near the Seebohm family on his own.
“Ryan and Emily are trying to find a new normal, which has been a real process,” the source told the outlet. “Their number one priority is Sampson and ensuring he continues to feel supported by both parents.
“They haven’t felt the need to make public statements.”
The couple first met on the set of The Challenge Australia in 2022 and announced their engagement just four months later.
Speaking to Stellar in February last year, Emily said the couple were in no rush to marry but could elope at any time.
“I feel like sometimes we talk about it and say maybe we should elope or we’ll go to the Town Hall and just get it done,” she said.
“If weddings weren’t so expensive or take so long to plan, we would have done it. It’s probably an after Paris [Olympics] thing.”
In September 2023, they welcomed Sampson into the world.
“The last 10 days have been the best of my life to date, Sampson Ryan Seebohm has changed our lives and we bloody love him he’s perfect,” Ryan shared on Instagram at the time.