Landscaping week is no joke on The Block, with contestants continually labelling it the toughest in the whole competition.

2024 proved no different, as this year’s Blockheads were pushed to their limits.

Kristian and Mimi had The Block landscaping veteran Troy Lovett on their side and while he was an expert at what he did, his behaviour ruffled some feathers onsite.

Meanwhile, Brad and Kylie faced setback after setback and ultimately accepted their defeat, knowing they wouldn’t finish their envisioned space in time.

Continue scrolling to see all of the backyard and pool reveals shown on week 11 of The Block 2024!

(Credit: Nine) Maddy & Charlotte Maddy and Charlotte had a hiccup this week as they found out their benchtop stone was actually contraband and couldn’t be utilised, but aside from that it was relatively smooth sailing for the Sydney sisters in landscaping week. When the judges walked in, they noted the expansive size of the space and loved their coastal palette of plants. “This is a very heavy-hitting, big swing of a backyard,” Darren Palmer said. The judges also thought the simplicity of the space worked really well for them. “This is a real entertainer’s dream,” Marty Fox said, noting that their undercover deck would be perfect for families and big groups. “What an oasis, it’s beautiful,” Shaynna Blaze added. Overall, the judges were extremely impressed with Maddy and Charlotte’s backyard space this week, and awarded them a score of 37 out of 40. (Credit: Nine) Courtney & Grant Grant described this week as “wet and wild,” although he and wife Courtney had a relatively smooth experience. Like with house one, the judges were blown away by the couple’s backyard space, and they especially loved that it tied in so beautifully with their interiors. “This indoor-outdoor flow is what people pay for. This is what gets them emotionally connected to a property, envisioning themselves with all their family and friends and feeling at home,” Marty said. The judges loved the size of the pool, their inclusion of an outdoor shower, their hidden outdoor retreat, their fire pit, and their addition of a pizza oven. “There’s so much time and money and planning that’s gone into this space. It’s miraculous that it’s this good in this time frame. It’s mind-blowing,” Darren said. “This is 35-40 metres of perfection,” Marty added. Courtney and Grant’s outdoor space truly wowed the judges in week 11, and they won the week after receiving a score of 39 out of 40! They were also given two 10s, one from Darren and the other from Shaynna. (Credit: Nine) Ricky & Haydn Ricky and Haydn did their own landscaping this week, and were super proud of the backyard they produced. The judges were equally impressed, loving the amount of lawn space they had. “This is a backyard,” landscaping judge Dave Franklin said when he saw the area for the first time. “This is super private, and a proper family backyard,” Darren added. At first, Shaynna wasn’t overly enthused as she felt they could have done more, but once she turned the corner and saw their sculpture, swing set, and huge pool, she apologised and revoked her original comment! Ricky and Haydn’s palm tree Grafico tiles were also a huge hit with the judges, who loved the continuous theme throughout the house. In the judges’ eyes, the only issue with their outdoor space was that their finishes weren’t amazing, and that it just wasn’t as chic as the other houses. For their backyard and pool, the boys were given a score of 32 out of 40. Advertisement (Credit: Nine) Kylie & Brad Kylie and Brad had arguably the toughest landscaping week, as nothing seemed to go their way. Despite that, they were able to present an almost-complete outdoor space, but the judges weren’t huge fans of it. “[The pool] just really feels a bit like a bit of a water feature,” Marty said, while Darren didn’t understand their layout. “I question the amount of decking, the amount of sitting, the amount of amenity that’s in this space,” he said. “You have lots of walkways of different heights and different materials, but not a lot of function and not a lot of enjoyable space.” Meanwhile, Shaynna said there was nothing exciting about the area. For their backyard and pool. Kylie and Brad received a score of 27 out of 40 in week 11. (Credit: Nine) Kristian & Mimi Kristian and Mimi had the biggest backyard on The Block this year, and they recruited one of the show’s most well-known landscapers to help them tackle it this week. Despite Troy causing a bit of grief with the site managers, he produced a stellar outdoor space that the judges were pretty impressed by. Shaynna in particular loved the colour palette, and how many Phillip Island-inspired elements there were. Meanwhile, Dave loved their fire pit and their huge basketball court. However, the judges thought the couple needed to have more kitchen amenities to service the outside dining area. Despite having some constructive feedback, the judges were fans of Kristian and Mimi’s backyard and pool and gave them 35 out of 40.

