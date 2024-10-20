Kristian and Mimi’s landscaper and familiar face Troy Lovett gets a few people’s backs up on The Block this week – and the couple could pay a high price for it.

“Troy pushed the wrong buttons,” electrician Kristian, 31, tells TV WEEK. “An argument started [between site manager Andrew “Simmo” Simmons and Troy] and it was two big personalities going head-to-head.”

It’s Backyard and Pool Week, and a lot is on the line for the Blockheads to make their homes’ exteriors as appealing as possible for auction day.

But when Troy over-orders products and blocks entryways thanks to his deliveries creating congestion for the other houses, The Block building team Nine In Six have had enough. They shut down Kristian and Mimi’s site as punishment.

“Things sort of blew up,” Kristian reveals. “But we feel Nine In Six were just waiting to tell someone off.”

But the drama isn’t confined to the backyards. The viewing of an episode of the series by the contestants delivers more pain when Sydney sisters Maddy and Charlotte get to see how their fellow contestants really felt about their entry into the competition – and as viewers know, it was brutal.

“I was worried for the girls’ mental health, having to watch that,” restaurant manager Mimi, 28, recalls. “The Block is a pressure cooker and sometimes can bring out the worst in you.

“I was really close to Kylie [who wasn’t a fan of the siblings], but I also hate that the girls felt that way. I hope they know we’ll be there to support them – whether they want it or not.”

Will Troy’s behaviour cost Mimi and Kristian a crucial win? And can Maddy and Charlotte forgive the others for how they’ve been treated?

