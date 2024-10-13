  •  
Maddy and Charlotte slam their rivals for ruining their experience on The Block

'We're at breaking point!'
Already stressed and feeling left out, a tumultuous week of setbacks and run-ins proves too much for sisters Maddy and Charlotte on The Block this week, pushing them to tears on a walk-around with co-hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft.

The house-flipping Sydney siblings run into trouble during Guest Bedroom and Laundry Week when someone steps on their wet waterproofing – and their idea for an elevated bunk bed becomes far more complicated.

Maddy in pink hi vis cries in Shelley's arms who is wearing a pink beanie and hi vis
Maddy breaks down in Shelley’s arms (Credit: CH9)

Then, foreman Dan scolds them for holding up trades – and for letting their brother, Jack, help them clean. He’d come to surprise his sisters at this week’s Fun Fair Challenge, but hadn’t been formally inducted onto the site.

“Dan came up to me three times, saying, ‘We’re so disappointed that you’re at this point,’” Maddy, 25, tells TV WEEK. “I wasn’t trying to inconvenience anyone – I was trying my best. I can’t help that someone walked on my waterproofing.”

“It was confusing, because Dan had said previously we could let people clean,” Charlotte, 22, adds.

Foreman Dan instructs Maddy and Charlotte's brother Jack to stop helping while on site both wearing caps and orange hi vis
Maddy and Charlotte’s brother Jack is scolded by Foreman Dan for offering a helping hand (Credit: CH9)

The sisters – who were drafted into the show when one of the five teams quit halfway through the competition – say their time on The Block hasn’t been great.

“We were in fight-or-flight mode for the majority of the experience,” Charlotte, 22, says. “Although we’re super-grateful to have got on [the show], mentally it wasn’t a sustainable place. We were at our breaking point.”

To cap off the siblings’ strained week, they break down in tears when Shelley and Scott can see the pair aren’t coping.

Kylie in pink hi vis and green hair cheersing a pina colada with Courtney with brown hair and black jumper at restaurant table
The girls have missed out on a lunch invitation once again (Credit: CH9)

“I was trying to maintain a brave face,” Maddy says. “[But] Shelley kept asking questions and I couldn’t fake it anymore.

“I knew [fellow contestants] Mimi, Kylie and Courtney would go shopping without me. We were very aware they were consciously excluding us. It was really disappointing and sad. It’s not behaviour we would wish on our worst enemy.”

