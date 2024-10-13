Already stressed and feeling left out, a tumultuous week of setbacks and run-ins proves too much for sisters Maddy and Charlotte on The Block this week, pushing them to tears on a walk-around with co-hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft.
The house-flipping Sydney siblings run into trouble during Guest Bedroom and Laundry Week when someone steps on their wet waterproofing – and their idea for an elevated bunk bed becomes far more complicated.
Then, foreman Dan scolds them for holding up trades – and for letting their brother, Jack, help them clean. He’d come to surprise his sisters at this week’s Fun Fair Challenge, but hadn’t been formally inducted onto the site.
“Dan came up to me three times, saying, ‘We’re so disappointed that you’re at this point,’” Maddy, 25, tells TV WEEK. “I wasn’t trying to inconvenience anyone – I was trying my best. I can’t help that someone walked on my waterproofing.”
“It was confusing, because Dan had said previously we could let people clean,” Charlotte, 22, adds.
The sisters – who were drafted into the show when one of the five teams quit halfway through the competition – say their time on The Block hasn’t been great.
“We were in fight-or-flight mode for the majority of the experience,” Charlotte, 22, says. “Although we’re super-grateful to have got on [the show], mentally it wasn’t a sustainable place. We were at our breaking point.”
To cap off the siblings’ strained week, they break down in tears when Shelley and Scott can see the pair aren’t coping.
“I was trying to maintain a brave face,” Maddy says. “[But] Shelley kept asking questions and I couldn’t fake it anymore.
“I knew [fellow contestants] Mimi, Kylie and Courtney would go shopping without me. We were very aware they were consciously excluding us. It was really disappointing and sad. It’s not behaviour we would wish on our worst enemy.”