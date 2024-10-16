Paige and Jesse dedicated weeks of their time to building their home on The Block 2024 before their sudden exit in the beginning of Week Five. Now, Maddy and Charlotte finish off the remaining rooms.

But what do Paige and Jesse get for their efforts on House One?

At the end of the season, the five teams will anxiously sit on the couch with host Scotty Cam as their homes are auctioned off to interested buyers.

As Paige and Jesse relinquished their stake in the auction night, Maddy and Charlotte will receive the prize money – provided the bid is more than the reserve price.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, the sisters were more than willing to share their profits with Paige and Jesse. However, the idea was quickly rejected.

“In most competition reality the contracts will state that you cannot make an agreement to split prize money,” the insider told the publication.

“You can’t pal up with other contestants as it creates an advantage and that is unfair to the other competitors.”

The source further revealed the sisters were advised against splitting their money due to the contract stating, “they can’t split money with other contestants.”

Jesse and Paige were reportedly made aware that their profits on the Phillip Island home would be forfeited with their departure.

Perhaps House One is cursed after the sisters haven’t had the easiest experience on The Block.

In Week Ten, Maddy and Charlotte hit breaking point as they cried to presenter Shelly Craft.

“I was trying to maintain a brave face,” Maddy previously told TV Week. “[But] Shelley kept asking questions and I couldn’t fake it anymore.”

“We were in fight-or-flight mode for the majority of the experience,” Charlotte added. “Although we’re super-grateful to have got on [the show], mentally it wasn’t a sustainable place. We were at our breaking point.”

