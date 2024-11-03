It’s been another tumultuous season of The Block – and as Auction Day looms, the biggest drama could be yet to come!

In the wake of the scandal involving Brad’s inappropriate comments towards rival contestant Mimi, the big question is whether Brad and his wife Kylie will even show up to Auction Day. And will Jesse and Paige, who sensationally quit the series early in the season, turn up to claim any potential profits?

Will Jesse and Paige return for the big day? (Credit: CH9)

Julian Cress, The Block’s co-creator and executive producer, tells TV WEEK what – and who – to expect on auction day, plus some behind-the-scenes gossip from the epic 20th season.

Will we see Kylie and Brad at this Sunday’s auction?

I don’t think Brad knows Kylie enough to predict whether she’ll come. They have a pretty volatile relationship.

If Kylie does show up, will she and Mimi need to be separated because of tensions between the former besties?

They’ve seen each other since – they should be OK. It’s Brad who’ll have to tiptoe around and make sure he’s not in the firing line.

Mimi and Kristian may have a lot of drama to face come auction day (Credit: CH9)

Sydney sisters Maddy and Charlotte replaced Perth couple Jesse and Paige when they left the show citing mental health concerns. If Jesse and Paige return for the auction, will the two teams have to split the profits?

Maddy and Charlotte will take home whatever profit they make above their reserve. But without going into detail, Jesse and Paige won’t leave the show empty-handed for the work they’d done.

Auction regulars Danny Wallis and Adrian Portelli are tipped to return this year after appearing at the Domain Listings challenge. Will they be adding any of the Phillip Island holiday homes to their real estate portfolios?

I’d love to see Adrian and Danny bidding against each other, but it’s a public auction – anybody is entitled to come along and have a crack.

Will Danny Wallis or Adrian Portelli be the only bidders at this years auction? (Credit: CH9)

After such a dramatic end to the season, will you take a different approach to casting for the next season?

Whoever’s getting on the next season [in Daylesford in Victoria] needs to take note that two very strong people like Jesse and Paige weren’t able to get through 13 weeks. They’ve got to do some soul-searching and decide if they have what it takes to get through the whole season. Apart from that, judging by the audience’s enjoyment of the 2024 season, I wouldn’t change a thing when it comes to how we cast for the show.

With plumber Ricky being a fan favourite and Melbourne local, some viewers are wondering whether he has a future as a regular cast member on The Block.

Ricky is one of those out-of-the-box talents who makes everybody around him feel fantastic. He’s great on TV, so I think he has a bright future ahead of him. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if The Block was a part of that.

