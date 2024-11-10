The 20th season of The Block has come to an end, and what a season it’s been. There have been incredible designs, disagreements, tears, scandals, and not just one, but two couples walking off the show. Definitely a season to remember!

Now, the winner has finally been revealed, and it’s none other than Sydney sisters Maddy and Charlotte!

House one’s Maddy and Charlotte took home the win this season with an amazing result for their house.

It was a fast auction with the house selling almost immediately to frequent Block bidder Adrian Portelli for $3.5 million.

With a reserve of $1.95 million, this nets them a profit of $1.55 million!

As they won they most this season, they also took home an extra $100,000 in prize money.

Maddy and Charlotte had an incredibly unique experience on The Block, coming onto the show five weeks into the season.

But they took all the challenges thrown at them in their stride, and in the end they walked away as winners.

After their momentous win, the Sydney sisters were absolutely speechless, and couldn’t believe what they acheived.

Congratulations to Maddy and Charlotte!

