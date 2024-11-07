The Block 2024 has been full of drama, but arguably the biggest scandal this season involved house four’s Brad flirting with house five’s Mimi.

Advertisement

The event caused Kylie and Brad to exit the show, and Mimi was inundated with backlash on social media. Now, she’s responded to the hurtful comments.

Brad and Mimi were involved in a flirting scandal. (Credit: Nine)

“30/30. Perfect scores are hard to come by on the block and to have received three 10s from the judges last night was surreal. But “perfect” would be the last word I’d use to describe my experience on and after the show,” Mimi wrote in a post to Instagram.

“It was heavily flawed. As is the real world and the online world that we live in.

Advertisement

“I think that it’s important to remind ourselves, that not one single person in this world is perfect and that we all make mistakes. It is something incredibly special about humans and it’s what makes us all interesting and unique individuals.

“But with these mistakes, gives each of us an opportunity to decide whether or not we want to learn from them or make them again. To be honest, there’s no wrong or right answer, but choosing to learn from them is challenging, uncomfortable and will allow you to evolve and transform into a better version of yourself.”

She continued, “I’ll admit, as much as I try to avoid hurtful and hateful comments, I’ll read a few and it upsets me but I guess that’s the aim of the author. I found myself deleting all of the bad comments because I didn’t want anyone, including myself, to see them.

“But what I’ve come to realise is that removing them doesn’t show a true representation of the world that we live in. By keeping all of the positive and negative comments, it shows that nobody is perfect, everybody makes mistakes and we all say things driven by emotion. Leaving all variations of comments will give me better insight and will help me continue to strive to be a better person everyday.”

Advertisement

The houses go to auction on 9 November. (Credit: Instagram)

As The Block houses go to auction this weekend, Kristian and Mimi’s house is a real contender to win but regardless of the result, Mimi stressed the importance of acknowledging each person’s layered and complex experience on the show.

“These next few days are going to be big for us block heads so I thought I’d give everyone and myself a reminder that there are so many layers to each and every one of us and it’s important to embrace all of it. Love, hate and everything in between,” she wrote about this year’s finale.

“It brings me peace knowing that whatever happens this weekend, we are all still flawed no matter what the outcome but it’s the choices you make along the journey that will help you live a life full of meaning.”

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use