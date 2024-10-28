The Block has been a tumultuous journey for all the couples in 2024, but Kylie and Brad in particular have experienced many highs and lows together.

On Monday night’s episode, their marriage was pushed to breaking point as it was revealed that Brad had been “flirting” with fellow contestant Mimi.

Brad was “flirting” with Mimi. (Credit: Nine)

“On Saturday night I said some pretty inappropriate comments. I was flirting with Mimi. Kylie overheard them and it’s very understand[able], but she’s quite upset,” Brad said.

Speaking on the incident, Kylie shared, “Things [happened] that made me feel very unhappy. It just makes me feel down about me.”

While speaking with her mother on the phone, the mum-of-four revealed that Brad was saying “inappropriate” things to Mimi, and “flirting” with her.

In response, Brad told producers, “I guess I’m embarrassed and I feel sorry for other people having to live with my choices. Yeah, I feel s**t.

“She’s the last person I want to hurt – her, or my kids, or my family. But I managed to do it anyway.

“There’s no way this is going away or getting better. It’s done.”

Kylie has left the show. (Credit: Nine)

The events affected Kylie so much that she decided to leave The Block early and catch a flight home without telling anyone.

She left a video message on her Block phone where she said, “I’m saying goodbye. I can’t be on national television with my marriage breaking down. I’m going home, and I can’t say I’ll be returning.”

Tearfully, she added, “You can talk to Brad about the details but, unfortunately I can’t do it anymore. I don’t need to always be made out to be crabby and the bad guy anymore. Thank you for the opportunity and I’m sorry I couldn’t stay until the end. I’m just not strong enough anymore.”

A producer then asked Brad if she’d just left the show, or if she’d left him too.

“I’d say so. I’d very much say that I’ve just single-handedly destroyed my family,” he responded.

Brad says he has ‘destroyed his family.’ (Credit: Nine)

Fellow Blockheads Maddy and Charlotte recently appeared on HIT WA’s Allan & Carly, where they alluded to the events of the episode.

“We don’t want to speak on it specifically because it’s people’s real lives at stake, and we weren’t obviously there, so we don’t know full details,” Maddy shared.

“But I think, yeah, look, things hap-something happened. But we’re probably not the right people to speak on it.”

As for Kristian and Mimi’s reaction to the bombshell news, it appears viewers need to wait until Tuesday’s episode, as Channel Nine alluded to Mimi’s side of the story being unveiled tomorrow.

We don’t know if the couple will be back for auction day. (Credit: Nine)

Whether or not the Far North Queensland locals will present a united front together on auction day remains to be seen. A source previously told Woman’s Day, “It’s very much a dysfunctional family at this stage with most of the cast not speaking to one another.”

“Kylie’s hesitation to return to Phillip Island is warranted,” they added.

