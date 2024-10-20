An insider has spilled on Kylie’s final drama-filled weeks on The Block

She’s been threatening to leave the show for weeks, and now a TV insider can reveal that Kylie once again decides to dip out – but this time the walkout is over her Block rivals, Maddy and Charlotte.

Advertisement

A source insists the hairdresser from Far North Queensland downs tools not once but twice in the show this week after clashes with the sisters.

And it won’t be the last time she refuses to keep shooting.

Reports have been building since the show began that Kylie and husband Brad quit the show early and fail to help finish the communal space on The Block.

While the 37-year-old has melted down on-screen over the judges’ negative feedback and revealed she is “done” with the show on several occasions, sources reveal it’s drama between Kylie and Brad, 32, which actually prompts her to leave.

Advertisement

Now, a Block insider confirms to Woman’s Day that “something went down and Nine has made a choice not to show it – as it was too messy. They have chosen a suitable narrative that will finish Kylie and Brad’s time on the show, and that is all Nine wants their viewers to believe”.

Credit: Nine

“Usually if it’s on camera and you were miked – no matter how bad the contestants look – Nine will show it, but that won’t be the case with this year’s debacle,” adds the source. “However, everyone feels like the body language will give a lot away.”

And now, the Nine insider tells Woman’s Day the network is having to pull out all stops to even get Kylie on auction day!

Advertisement

“It’s very much a dysfunctional family at this stage with most of the cast not speaking to one another,” reveals the insider.

“Kylie’s hesitation to return to Phillip Island is warranted.”

In fact, spills the spy, “If she wanted to be flown in by helicopter I know Nine would agree. That’s how important it is to the producers that the Bakers are in attendance,” says the source.

“Kylie could go full diva and I’m pretty sure the producers will pander to that.”

Advertisement

Credit: Nine

In the meantime, both the contestants and viewers will have to see how the drama – rumoured to be over Brad’s interactions with another Blockhead – actually plays out on screen.

“There’s still plenty of drama in Kylie’s final week. No-one really knows which angle the show will run with, and Kylie has said she isn’t even that worried with what eventually will go to air,” says the source.

But Nine want to be sure Kylie and Brad show up for auction day on November 9!

Advertisement

“They need Kylie and Brad and they know they will get viewers tuning in just to watch how they behave with each other.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use