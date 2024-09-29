Known as ‘hump week’, week seven on The Block truly pushes the contestants to their limits.
From design blocks to arguments to unearthed videos, this week really had it all.
The 2024 Blockheads are truly in the thick of the competition now, and the week started with both Courtney and Mimi struggling to come up with designs.
Grant, AKA ‘Grumpy’, also once again clashed heads with Foreman Dan, and Ricky called a body corp to address the reputation the contestants had gained around Phillip Island for not paying their tradesmen.
A video of newbies Maddy and Charlotte flipping a house was unearthed, causing tension between all the contestants, and Kylie and Brad had a a huge disagreement.
However, in the end almost all of the Blockheads completed their bathrooms, but they left the judges divided…
Continue scrolling to see all of the guest ensuite room reveals shown on week seven of The Block 2024.
Maddy & Charlotte
Week seven marked the first time Maddy and Charlotte created a room completely on their own, without any plans or designs from former house one contestants Jesse and Paige.
The Sydney sisters were super proud of the way their ensuite turned out, and thought it felt very much like a coastal holiday home bathroom.
The judges seemed to agree with them, and while they noted there was a visual shift from Jesse and Paige’s style, they loved the neutral colour palette and textured details.
“I find that this is a more sophisticated palette to what Jesse and Paige were doing, and it’s so marketable to a very broad range of buyers,” Marty Fox said.
“I think the mirror’s gorgeous, I love the vanity, I love the marble on the benchtop,” Shaynna Blaze added.
Meanwhile, Darren Palmer said there “really wasn’t much to fault.” However, there was one thing the judges didn’t like: where the toilet was positioned, but in the grand scheme of things it was a minor detail.
The judges were very impressed with Maddy and Charlotte’s guest ensuite, and awarded them 27.5 out of 30 points which was enough for them to win the week!
Courtney & Grant
Despite declaring she “felt broken” after completing the bathroom, Courtney was immensely proud of her and Grant’s “risky” room.
The judges were quite overwhelmed when they first walked in, with Marty taking a deep breath and saying, “Wow. This is full on.” He went on to say that the marble and the vanity were the only things he loved about the bathroom.
On the other hand, Darren loved their design choices, labelling the room “hot”.
Shaynna was torn as she agreed with Darren that it definitely had impact, but she said their decision to extend the ensuite was “such a waste of space.”
Visually, she said it was incredibly unique, but she thought it was form over function.
Darren went on to praise their design choices, labelling Courtney and Grant’s house as his “favourite” on this season.
They received mixed feedback this week, and were ultimately given 24 out of 30 for their guest ensuite.
Ricky & Haydn
After a disappointing response to their kitchen last week, Ricky and Haydn’s confidence was low and they were unsure how the judges would react to their yellow guest ensuite.
The judges commented on the layout of the room, saying it worked well in the space, and also loved their yellow basin.
“Great design decisions in here. This is a really, really exciting room,” Darren said.
“I’m really proud of the boys for their styling, because I feel like they have listened and they’ve played around and balanced. I feel like they’ve really upped the ante in their shapes, in their connection, in their layout. I think there’s a lot of good, good things in here,” Shaynna added.
There were a few small things the judges weren’t totally sold on, including the fact that the yellows clashed, but overall they were impressed with the boys’ efforts this week.
For their guest ensuite, Ricky and Haydn received 25 out of 30.
Kylie & Brad
Kylie and Brad had a big week last week, winning their first room on The Block with their incredible black kitchen.
This week, they struggled to find a tiler and sadly weren’t able to fully complete their room in time, but they were hoping the judges would still be able to see their vision.
“Wow, that’s a lot,” Darren immediately said when he walked into the room. “This is exactly what I think Kylie and Brad were aiming for in their very first bathroom. This is the right bathroom for this house,” he added. He particularly loved the timber-look tiles in the shower.
However, Marty said he didn’t like the idea of materials masquerading as something else, labelling the tiles a “mistake.”
Shaynna said the room felt so much more “sophisticated” than their first bathroom, and particularly loved the dusty pink basin and artwork choices.
“There’s a lot of wins here for me,” she said, while Marty said the room felt “ a bit off” for him.
The judges were divided over Kylie and Brad’s guest ensuite, but gave them a score of 24.5 out of 30.
Kristian & Mimi
Mimi didn’t feel overly inspired this week when it came to design, so she decided to stick with a winning formula and base the ensuite largely on their winning bathroom from week one, with some slightly different touches.
She said she was happy with how the room turned out, but wasn’t overly in love with it. Meanwhile, Kristian had the opposite feeling and said it was his favourite bathroom that they’ve done.
But what did the judges have to say?
“Now, this is what I like,” Marty said as soon as he walked in. “This is clean, marketable, and so well put together.”
Shaynna praised the colour choices throughout the room, but she felt the off-centre ceiling panelling didn’t work.
Darren said there was a lot to like in the bathroom, including the consistency and the tweaked colour palettes, but there were a few elements that lacked attention to detail.
Despite being somewhat underwhelmed, the judges still quite liked the room, and gave Kristian and Mimi 24.5 out of 30.