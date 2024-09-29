Known as ‘hump week’, week seven on The Block truly pushes the contestants to their limits.

From design blocks to arguments to unearthed videos, this week really had it all.

The 2024 Blockheads are truly in the thick of the competition now, and the week started with both Courtney and Mimi struggling to come up with designs.

Grant, AKA ‘Grumpy’, also once again clashed heads with Foreman Dan, and Ricky called a body corp to address the reputation the contestants had gained around Phillip Island for not paying their tradesmen.

A video of newbies Maddy and Charlotte flipping a house was unearthed, causing tension between all the contestants, and Kylie and Brad had a a huge disagreement.

However, in the end almost all of the Blockheads completed their bathrooms, but they left the judges divided…

Continue scrolling to see all of the guest ensuite room reveals shown on week seven of The Block 2024.