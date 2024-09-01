There was no rest for the contestants in week three of The Block 2024, with Scotty Cam revealing they would be going straight back into bathrooms after a mere one week break from the world of tiles and toilets.

It was certainly a challenging week for this year’s Blockheads, with plenty of setbacks and breakdowns had between them. Did these impact their master ensuite room reveals? Find out below.

Blue team Jesse and Paige once again had a tumultuous week, with the engaged couple failing to hand in their plans early enough to get a start. This created a domino effect and meant they were rushed in picking their design choices, which led to some disagreements between the pair.

Courtney and Grant also had a few hiccups, with the red team failing to appear at the morning pre-work meeting and subsequently being given a one-hour penalty. They also had to have a tough conversation with their tradesmen who were charging almost double the amount as the other teams.

But the team that by far had the toughest week was Ricky and Haydn whose tradesmen left early and didn’t do their tasks correctly on multiple occasions, meaning they basically couldn’t even start on their room and had to present the bare bones of their bathroom to the judges.

Continue scrolling to see all of the master ensuite room reveals featured on week three of The Block 2024.

(Image: Channel Nine) Jesse & Paige Jesse and Paige’s week one guest bathroom was unfinished, and so they were determined to bring their all for this room. After some obstacles during the week, the blue team persevered and completed their main ensuite with time to spare, and the judges were extremely impressed with it. “There are a lot of common elements with the first bathroom that we saw in week one that did not work, but they work in here,” Darren Palmer said. “There are details in there that they’ve simplified in here.” Shaynna Blaze added that the room was “more sophisticated, fresh, and elegant,” and added that she was “so proud of them.” For their main ensuite, Jesse and Paige received the first 10 of the season, and had a total score of 27.5 out of 30. (Image: Channel Nine) Courtney & Grant They had a few small hiccups during the week, but in the end, red team Courtney and Grant’s master ensuite perfectly encapsulated their “Moditerannean” aesthetic, and naturally tied in with their guest bathroom from week one. After coming second twice in a row by just half a point, they pulled out all the stops in the hopes of finally taking the prize. The judges were once again impressed with their efforts, with Darren saying, “I love this so much,” and Marty Fox adding, “This is insane.” The compliments kept coming, with Shaynna saying, “It’s classic with the very muted palette, but you walk in and go ‘woah’. It’s sexy and it’s because of the textures and the matte finish and this beautiful marble.” The judges particularly loved their use of checkerboard tiles, as well as their inclusion of a sliding door. Their only qualms were with the switches being on the outside, and the size of the shower screen opening being too narrow. Courtney and Grant finally took the win – by half a point – and were given 28 out of 30 for their main ensuite. (Image: Channel Nine) Ricky & Haydn Ricky and Haydn had a super challenging and disheartening week, as nothing seemed to go their way. Their builder left early which meant they weren’t able to make waterproof Wednesday, and multiple issues with the quality of the work done in their bathroom meant they were faced with setback after setback. Their waterproofing was finally done on Friday, but it was done incorrectly and needed to be completely ripped up. In the end, Foreman Dan told them there was no way they would finish their master ensuite in time so they sent their tradies home. On the last day, they were able to wrangle some of the other houses’ tradies together and successfully put up the walls – but it ended there. However, they were able to revisit their guest bathroom from week one to make some tweaks based on the judge’s feedback. When it came time for the judges to view their main ensuite, they were shocked to say the least. “What on Earth has happened here?” Marty said, while Shaynna expressed her disappointment. But, they did comment on how much they liked their layout. Ricky and Haydn unsurprisingly came last this week, receiving just 4 points out of a possible 30 for their main ensuite. (Image: Channel Nine) Kylie & Brad Week one saw the judges rip Kylie and Brad’s black bathroom to shreds, so they took on that feedback and dialled it back for their guest bedroom in week two. But the judges still weren’t happy with the green team’s styling choices – so Kylie decided to stick to what she knows and loves for their master ensuite this week. Their textured black Shou Sugi Ban walls and timber features were the perfect bridge between Kylie’s and the judges’ vision! “It’s everything I wanted to see, it works super well. I hope they love it and I hope they put it in the other bathroom too because that’s a big, big tick,” Darren said of the Shou Sugi Ban. “It’s a beautiful combo of that light timber [and] dark timber, and that’s the look that we were talking about – modern Australian contemporary beach house,” Shaynna added. However, there were some negatives. None of the judges were fans of their choice to include a black bathtub within the shower, and didn’t think their styling was effective. They did improve in the judge’s eyes this week, and Kylie and Brad were given a score of 23 out of 30 for their main ensuite. (Image: Channel Nine) Kristian & Mimi Kristian and Mimi are already proving hard to beat, with the purple team winning both week one and week two. They faced a few obstacles this week, but on the final day it was all hands on deck and they smashed through their to-do list. However, Mimi did decide to drink with her fellow Block friends rather than help Kristian with their bathroom, and she also slept until 4.30am which meant it was a rush to the finish line. They just fell short and didn’t have time to complete some of the final touches, and the judges weren’t overly thrilled with the size and layout of the room when they first walked in. Marty was brutal, saying, “I’ve never seen such a big, useless shower. There’s no bath for so much square meterage [and] it’s wrecking the room.” They did still acknowledge some of the positives, namely their colour palette and their use of timber which tied together their previous rooms. This was their worst room so far, and Kristian and Mimi were given 21.5 out of 30.