Heartbreak has been a visitor to The Block several times this season, with the stress of “Hellway Week” set to take a toll on Adelaide newlyweds Mimi and Kristian’s marriage next.

With rumours circulating online that Jesse and Paige have called off their wedding planned for December – and that Kylie and Brad have struck a rocky patch in their relationship – several heated moments between Mimi and Kristian leave viewers worried. Are they destined for the same fate?

Mimi and Kristian are clashing this week on The Block (Credit: CH9)

“It was really tough,” Mimi, 28, tells TV WEEK of the stress of competing on The Block. “It’s the ultimate marriage test – don’t do it.”

This week is the Domain Listings Challenge, and Office, Rumpus and Hallway Week – dubbed “Hellway Week” for how difficult it is. It’s the biggest week for the five competing teams on The Block, with the largest number of rooms to be completed in one go.

Will the Adelaide newlyweds be able to get it together to complete their rooms in time for judging? (Credit: CH9)

When, thanks to the enormity of the task, restaurant manager Mimi and electrician Kristian face the real possibility they might not be able to complete one of the rooms, cracks in their relationship begin to show.

“The competition was becoming so overwhelming that to try to juggle all the tasks – and the fact that we couldn’t agree on one thing – meant it got really bad,” Kristian, 31, says.

“We couldn’t get our priorities straight,” Mimi adds. “It was really hard.”

Kristian struggles to hide his emotions (Credit: CH9)

In a tense phone call during which the couple can’t reach agreement on how to begin to finish the space and set themselves up for the following week, an angry Mimi hangs up. Furious, Kristian responds by hurling his phone to the ground and punching a fence.

“I’ve had a problem with anger in the past, but I’ve calmed down quite a bit over the years,” Kristian says of his volatile reaction. “The fact that that side of me came out again shows just how difficult The Block really is.”

Will the couple fall victim to The Block break-up curse or emerge stronger than ever?