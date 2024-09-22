Shock text messages tear apart the Block’s Kylie & Brad

They’ve been clashing on our screens for weeks, with rumours doing the rounds that things get so bad between Kylie and Brad that they too quit The Block… So what’s going on?

“Something on site at The Block is clearly annoying Kylie and I suspect it is Brad…she’s not annoyed at the show or producers,” wrote one fan online.

Now buzz has emerged that things are about to get even more tense between the couple – and it’s all over phone messages.

MINEFIELD MESSAGES

An insider claims fans will see Kylie get fired up on the show this week over disparaging remarks Brad makes about her to their tiler over text.

A source says the pair joke over Kylie’s moodiness on site, prompting the 37-year-old hairdresser to see red.

And while viewers will see them kiss and makeup – temporarily – on screen, a source claims it’s only the start of the trouble Brad’s going to get into with his phone.

An anonymous user has made the wild claim online that Kylie catches Brad, 32, with compromising text messages, prompting her to walk out.

Even crazier, another tipster claims that it involves another Blockhead!

“Something happens later in the season that shatters their relationship. Kylie was left embarrassed and she’ll be shocked by an incident that occurred after a few of the houses caught up socially,” a source confirms to Woman’s Day.

“There was some drinking involved and that can sometimes be dangerous.”

“Something big happens to Kylie and Brad towards the end,” says a source. (Image: Media Mode)

One insider, who also witnessed the situation, described it as like “work drinks gone bad”.

“Things got out of hand and the ramifications have continued on,” says the insider. “Kylie has told friends she won’t be mentioning her former neighbour by name ever.”

KYLIE WANTED OUT

Even more outlandish, one viewer has also claimed online that things were already tense between the Cairns-based couple before they even hit The Block.

“The reason she comes across as grumpy is because [she] tried to quit the show but was talked into continuing because of the contract,” wrote the commenter.

“She stomped around saying, ‘I don’t want to be here,’ the whole time.”

The network has declined to comment on the wild claims. And a source tells Woman’s Day that Kylie and Brad are now trying to rebuild.

“Brad and Kylie are still living together, they have been going through a tough time and what their relationship status will be when the show ends is undetermined,” says the insider.

“They don’t feel comfortable talking about anything that goes down yet because they are still dealing with the aftermath.

“It’s going to be hard to relive that nightmare when it plays out on screen – there are wounds that have not had time to heal.”