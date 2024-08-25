Divorce rumours rock The Block Island

Forget about the renos, all anyone can talk about on The Block this year is whether the rumours that one of the couples have split is true.

Any guesses who it could be? Woman’s Day investigates…

KYLIE & BRAD

These two admit to being polar opposites. (Image: Media Mode)

“We’re complete polar opposites Brad and I,” says Kylie about her and her husband of seven years.

And while Woman’s Day can’t confirm the claims, one source has boldly alleged Brad’s moved out of the home the couple once shared with their four children in Cairns, Queensland.

According to the insider, listeners have been calling in to a local Queensland radio station, 4BC, with the same outlandish tale.

“The station has been hearing the rumour repeatedly from Queensland listeners,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

The couple admitted to Woman’s Day the show put them under an immense amount of pressure. Could it have caused them to go their separate ways? “Being away for that sort of time definitely takes its toll on our businesses,” says Brad.

“There’s a lot of recouping to do when you’re not actually earning any money while you’re away,” Kylie agrees.

MIMI & KRISTIAN

They knew going on the show was going to be the ultimate test. (Image: Media Mode)

“We knew no matter what, it was going to be the ultimate test, regardless of whether we’d been married for a few months or a few years,” Mimi tells Woman’s Day.

“There are elements of the show that make everything so hard, no matter who you go on the show with – it’s always a difficult task,” Kristian agrees.

“The show definitely did throw in a few tests for us,” continues the 31-year-old. “But if you can get through that, you can get through anything.”

One fan joked that 28-year-old Mimi may have discovered “the signatures on her marriage certificate were forged”, alluding to the recent onscreen scandal where the electrician forged Foreman Dan’s signature in order to obtain a demo permit.

The insider claims we don’t have long to wait to see if it’s this pair’s bond that’s broken by The Block – they say all the drama “starts to play out by week eight”.

COURTNEY & GRANT

Could it be these two? There were signs of tension. (Image: Nine)

This couple have been clashing more with their builders than each other, but there have still been signs of tension.

And Courtney admits there’s more to come. “There’s actually a lot of drama between Grant and I,” she tells Woman’s Day. “Nothing between the other houses, really. But you’ll see a lot of Grant and I fighting.”

However, the 32-year-old insists appearing on the show only made their three-year marriage stronger in the end.

“This would be something that would make or break you. And it definitely made us,” she tells Woman’s Day. “I feel like we worked really well together.

Surprisingly, I feel like we survived it. It was actually really fun to do together.”

Grant agrees. “It could have gone one of two ways,” he says. “If anything, I think I’ve got a lot more patience. I think I’m a better husband. I learned how to bite my tongue.”

JESSE & PAIGE

These two were at each other’s throats a lot. (Image: Nine)

No one’s been at each other’s throats more than these two. But they tried to play down their constant on-camera conflict to Woman’s Day.

“We definitely did have a few little spats with each other, which I think is so normal – you’re running on no sleep, you maybe haven’t eaten that day, you’re stressed, you’re driving all day.”

“I think it tested our relationship in a really good way,” Jesse, 29, claims. “You learn new sides of each other, we learned a lot about each other.”

But a source says the couple’s relationship continues to deteriorate further in coming episodes.

And Paige admits they haven’t done much planning for their wedding, due to take place in December this year.

“When we came home, the book was still empty,” she told us of her wedding planning diary she took to The Block. “I did nothing. The Block was more enjoyable than wedding planning.”