The Block Island’s Kylie says: ‘I’m out too!’ as drama intensifies

Word has it this is the week that Jesse and Paige pack their bags and say bye-bye to Block Island. But they may not be the only ones…

We hear Kylie also threatens to quit when she thinks the WA couple are being replaced by Block All Stars Georgia Caceres and her husband Ronnie.

In awkward scenes that an insider says will play out on camera, Kylie makes her feelings about Georgia clear and snubs her.

According to an insider, Scotty Cam is then forced to make desperate calls to the outspoken mother-of-four to prevent her from quitting too.

Convinced the couple have been recruited to take over Jesse and Paige’s house with an unfair advantage, Kylie threatens to head home and says, “I’m out!”.

And while we hear a panicked Scotty is able to convince her to stay, a source claims it was only temporary.

Scotty Cam is then forced to make desperate calls. (Image: Media Mode)

An insider has made the eyebrow-raising allegation that Kylie follows through on her threats and actually exits The Block early.

“Kylie had a huge blow-up at the end of week twelve and quit the show,” a source alleges on the So Dramatic! podcast.

“Not sure how it will play out on TV and how they will edit it. We’ve got to wait and see as well,” Brad previously told Woman’s Day.

And Kylie herself hinted that there’s more drama to come amongst the couples.

There’s even more drama to come. (Image: Nine)

“We create that within our own households this year,” she told Woman’s Day when asked who this year’s villain would be.

“We have no idea [what they will show] and I guess what you think would never go on, always goes on,” says Kylie, who’s worried about what will be shown of her relationship.

“But that’s us in our household anyway, it’s my way or the highway.”