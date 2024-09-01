The Block’s Shaynna Blaze says, “It’s Marty or me!” as tensions rise

Viewers have declared it’s a “battle of the egos” between Marty Fox and Shaynna Blaze this year on The Block, with the pair’s obvious tension leaving not only fans – but their co-judge Darren Palmer – uncomfortable.

“Darren doesn’t know where to look when they are disagreeing,” commented one fan.

“She haaaates him,” another viewer added harshly, while another suggested she may be “threatened” by the real estate agent.

It’s obvious the two of them don’t see eye to eye. (Credit: Instagram)

One even went so far as to suggest, “I’m not a massive fan of Marty, but she clearly despises him and does nothing to hide her disdain.” Ouch!

NOT A GOOD MIX

While that may be a little extreme, it’s obvious the pair don’t see eye-to-eye, and Shaynna’s made no secret of the fact she never wanted Neale Whitaker, who 36-year-old Marty replaced, to leave.

Neale confessed Shaynna, 61, asked him “are you breaking up the band?” when he exited in 2023.

“The three of us have judged together each season for more than a decade. That’s a long time by any standards,” Neale, 62, said at the time.

So it was always going to be hard for anyone to take over in the trio.

Will Shaynna walk as tensions rise?

Now, a source says Shaynna, who has been a judge on the hit series since 2012 – is ready to walk.

And it seems some viewers would welcome the move.

“Dump Shaynna she doesn’t bring anything I haven’t heard a thousand times before,” wrote one. “Keep Marty, an actual practical real estate view is essential. Third judge needs to be an experienced tradie – I want to know about the reno quality.”

One Block fan even boldly suggested it seems like Shaynna now “hates” her gig on the reality show.

“She needs to do us all and herself a favour and move on,” they wrote.