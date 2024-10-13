Week nine marked the biggest week on The Block to date this year, with the contestants tasked with completing multiple rooms and hallways in the span of just a few days.

The amount of work combined with the all-important Domain Listings and Buyers Jury challenge pushed some contestants to their limits, and tears were shed by multiple Blockheads.

Courtney was disheartened by her and Grant’s second-last place result in the challenge, and she started to doubt herself and her skills.

Meanwhile, the amount of work required for the only double story house on the block had Kristian feeling frustrated and discouraged.

So, how did the 2024 teams fare with the pressure this week? Continue scrolling to see all of the office and rumpus room reveals shown on week nine of The Block 2024.

Maddy & Charlotte After some disappointing feedback from the judges on their living and dining room last week, Maddy and Charlotte were determined to right their wrongs with their office/entertaining space this week. The judges were immediately blown away by the room’s orientation and set up, and Shaynna Blaze thought they’d nailed the styling this time around. “The girls have listened to some of the styling tips and kept it a lot simpler. The artwork choices, the tones, the cushions, the throw, and the timber – it feels more cosy and intimate,” she said. They were also big fans of their game-changing idea to have a separate guest retreat too. The judges loved the functionality, practicality and execution of their rooms, and awarded Maddy and Charlotte 28 out of 30 for their office and rumpus room. They even received a 10 from Marty Fox, and their score meant they tied for first place! (Credit: Nine) Courtney & Grant Courtney and Grant’s office space didn’t ‘wow’ the judges this week, and they said the room felt like a business centre or therapist’s office. Marty in particular was not overly impressed with the layout, and didn’t think it was the best use of the space. Shaynna noted that the execution was superb, but didn’t love the feel of the space. “The curve on the entryway arch, the quality of those set-in shelves with the LED lights – you can’t deny the colours, the execution and the architectural details [are great],” she said, before adding, “But I don’t feel good in here.” However, when they moved into their rumpus room area the judges were much more excited by what they saw. “Lovely furniture, beautiful colour scheme, it’s interesting and definitely fits the rest of the house,” Darren Palmer said. There were mixed reactions from the judges in week nine, but in the end Courtney and Grant received 23.5 out of 30. (Credit: Nine) Ricky & Haydn Coming off the back of their huge $50,000 prize for winning the Domain Listings and Buyers Jury challenge, Ricky and Haydn were on a high and hoping to continue their momentum. This week, the boys decided to create a kid-friendly games room and entertaining space rather than an office, and the judges were more than impressed with their efforts. Their styling choices included a Grafico of the Phillip Island race track on the wall, as well as a beautifully painted surfboard in a nod to the home’s beachy location. “The Grafico looks unreal in here – it’s beautifully designed and I love the track reference,” Darren said. The judges also loved Ricky and Haydn’s decision to include a curtain at the entrance so that the noise could be shut out, as well as the sofa bed which meant even more guests could sleep at the house. Some of their styling choices weren’t perfect, but the judges still saw the vision and loved the room’s functionality, feel and fun. Ricky and Haydn won their first room this week as they tied for first place with a score of 28 out of 30. Shaynna also gave the boys a 10! Advertisement (Credit: Nine) Kylie & Brad After a knockout result for their living and dining room last week, Kylie and Brad were hoping to back it up with another win. Unfortunately, the judges really didn’t understand their office’s design, configuration and layout. “They’ve dropped the ball,” Darren said, while Shaynna added, “This is ridiculous,” in reference to the couch’s position close to their glass balustrade. The judge’s feedback didn’t get much better when it came to the rumpus room, with Shaynna declaring, “I don’t get this.” They didn’t understand their use of space, and thought their design choices didn’t reflect the potential of the high ceilings. For their office and rumpus room, Kylie and Brad received a mere 16 out of 30. (Credit: Nine) Kristian & Mimi Kristian and Mimi had a lot on their plate this week as they were tasked with completing two full-sized rooms and two hallways. Sadly, they were only able to get one of their rooms completed in time: the downstairs rumpus that they decided to turn into a pool room. The judges were disappointed that Kristian and Mimi weren’t able to finish both rooms, and they weren’t huge fans of the room they did complete either. Marty said he felt like he was standing in a display suite, and Darren added that the room was very “basic.” Overall, the judges weren’t blown away by their decision to change the floor plan, and gave Kristian and Mimi a score of just 12.5 out of 30.

