MasterChef’s Dot reveals moment of “self doubt” amid secret wedding 

Dot McHugh just accomplished a feat that not many can claim: the new reality star managed to get married to her long-term partner, Katie, all while filming the gruelling reality juggernaut that is MasterChef Australia.

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While most would baulk at planning a wedding while competing week in, week out in the chaotic MasterChef kitchen, Dot told Woman’s Day that after long days of filming she’d race back to the hotel to jump on the phone with her now-wife to organise the wedding.

“Those nightly debriefs became everything, after big filming days with no communication,” she shared. “Wedding updates, sharing my new list of to-dos and of course what went on in the MasterChef kitchen that day.”

Dot soon realised it would be impossible to give 100 per cent effort to both the wedding and the competition, handing over the reigns to Katie to organise the finer details of the nuptials.

“I always imagined I’d be a very hands-on bride, obsessing over every detail. But pretty quickly, I had to let that go and trust Katie to bring it all to life. Meanwhile, everyone else in the competition was spending their evenings practising techniques, and I didn’t want to fall behind, so it was a juggle. Perfecting choux pastry and finalising the flower selection for the wedding all in the same night!”

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MasterChef’s Dot admits to ‘self doubt’ while juggling wedding and cooking

Dot McHugh juggled the demands of filming MasterChef while also planning her wedding day. (Credit: Network 10/Instagram.com/dottys.bowl)

It was Katie who gave Dot much-needed words of affirmation as she prepared to enter the MasterChef kitchen for the first time.

“Before I left for Melbourne, when the nerves and self-doubt were creeping in, Katie said to me, ‘You’ve been preparing for this your whole life.‘ I really held onto that,” Dot told Woman’s Day. “I had to trust in my skills.”

The aspiring chef has impressed the judges so far, and has said winning the 2026 series would be the “cherry on top” of what has been “the best year” of her life.

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MasterChef’s Dot reminiscences on “magical” wedding: “Lots of wine!”

While unfortunately she was unable to invite her MasterChef co-stars to her intimate wedding, Dot called the day “magical”.

“The weather was perfect. We got married at McKell Park in Darling Point. My dad walked me down the aisle, and we had 50 of our favourite people there, most of whom had travelled from New Zealand or the UK. Saying our own vows with Sydney Harbour as the backdrop felt very special,” Dot shared.

Despite the stress of filming MasterChef, Dot called her wedding day “magical”. (Credit: Instagram.com/dottys.bowl)

“We signed the certificate of marriage with our mums as witnesses, popped some champagne, and then jumped on a boat for cocktails, canapés and a little harbour cruise… It really felt like we could just soak it all in.”

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Of course, it wouldn’t be a celebration for any foodie, without the right menu and setup, with Dot telling Woman’s Day the wedding reception included a “generous Mediterranean feast, lots of wine, lots of laughter… and a dance floor that absolutely delivered!”

It was a special day to remember for the couple who have been together for nearly a decade.

“We’ve been together for eight years, and it felt like the right time. We’ve always loved the idea of being married, but a traditional wedding never quite felt like us. In the end, we thought our love is absolutely worth celebrating, so let’s celebrate with a day that feels fun, relaxed and completely ours,” Dot said. “We always knew we’d be together forever, but there’s something about being married that just cements it in a beautiful way.”

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