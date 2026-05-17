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Brad Hodge on the life regrets that still linger years after his cricket career came to an end

'They haunt you.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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Brad Hodge enlisted the help of his two children, Jesse and Sophie, while preparing for the gruelling challenge of SAS: Australia vs England.

“ I said to my son and daughter: ‘Can you lock me in the boot of your car?’” Brad, 51, tells TV WEEK. “I was nervous about confined spaces, so they’d religiously lock me in there for 12 minutes every night.”

Pictured: Brad Hodge running up dam road after Double Drop Rappel on SAS: Australia vs England.
Brad is used to facing England – but never like this. (Credit: CH7)

While that was confronting, it pales in comparison to this week’s brutal task: recruits are dangled 45 metres above a dam, have to rappel down, unclip and freefall eight metres into churning water before swimming 40 metres to safety.

It’s a task that claims multiple recruits but the retired cricketer and 7Cricket commentator tells us his physical breaking point came earlier.

“On day two I went to pick up my Bergen backpack that weighs about 15 kilos and I tore a few muscles in my back,” he says. “Physically, I soldiered on, but it was hard.”

Off-screen, Brad has faced his fair share of challenges – including a frightening health scare for his wife, Meg, who underwent heart surgery in 2008.

“It was intense because it happened during the middle of a cricket game and back in the day you weren’t allowed to take any time off sport,” he recalls.

“I also missed my son’s first 13 birthdays due to being away from home. These are the things that come back to haunt you. At the time you think you’re doing the right thing for the family, going out there trying to make money and play for your country, but, being a professional athlete, there’s always collateral damage.”

Despite a decorated cricket career, Brad admits he has lingering misgivings about not having reached his full potential on the pitch.

“I only got a handful of opportunities, and my skill set and talent said I should probably have played a lot more.”

Brad Hodge of Australia hits out during game five of the Commonwealth Bank One Day International Series between Australia and England at The Gabba on January 30, 2011 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Tom Shaw/Getty Images)
Brad played 46 international matches for Australia. (Credit: Getty)

He believes those reflections were something the show’s staff tried to tap into during the series.

“My wife said: ‘Part of your history in cricket is that everyone thinks you’ve got a bit of an unlucky story – you should have played 50 or 100 more games than you did,’” Brad says. “She thought they would do these things to test me on that. Like what they did with Toadie, when they’d partner him with particular people who would bring out his anxiety or stresses.”

And, while he admits he wanted to leave the show almost immediately, Brad pushed through. And, he says, he would do it all again.

“I remember when they put the balaclava on my head, and it would have been 45 degrees at seven in the morning, and then waiting for 45 minutes,” Brad recalls.

Pictured: All recruits lined up in helmets at top of dam before Double Drop Rappel on SAS: Australia vs England.
Brad jokes he’d sign up again – especially for an over 50s version! (Credit: CH7)

“I was struggling to breathe and I thought, ‘How long am I going to be here?’ But I’d love to go again.

“They should do a Masters SAS for the over-50s!” he laughs.

SAS Australia vs England airs Wednesdays at 7.30pm on Channel Seven and 7plus.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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