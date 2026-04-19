SAS Australia vs England: Jessika Power on why this is her most brutal reality show yet

There’s no show that pushes celebrities to their limits like SAS. Based on the training for elite special forces, the stars are put through their paces to see whether they have enough grit, determination and stamina to make it through the gruelling, military challenges. But his time around, there’s a twist — It’s not SAS: Australia, it’s SAS: Australia vs England.

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Our home-grown Aussie celebs going head to head with some of the UK’s biggest names as they take on gruelling tasks, training and challenges fit for the highest level of elite soldiers to see which country can stick it out until the end.

Emily Seebohm, Axel Whitehead and Jess Power on SAS: Australia vs England. (Image: Channel Seven)

Going up against the English recruits are a handful of Australian favourites, including former MAFS star Jessika Power, Olympic swimmers Emily Seebohm and Mack Horton, singer and actor Axel Whitehead, Neighbours star Ryan Moloney, cricket player Brad Hodge and triple threat Natalie Bassingthwaighte.

Speaking to TV WEEK about the intense experience , who rose to fame after appearing on Married At First Sight in 2019. Since then, she’s appeared on a handful of reality shows, but she says nothing – not even the emotional whirlwind of MAFS – has come close to the brutality of SAS.

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“It took it to the next level. It wasn’t as easy as ‘I’m going to go on here and steal someone’s husband,” Jessika joked. “It was a very difficult experience.”

So, why did the reality star put herself through such an intense experience? After working on herself, she wanted to share a new, improved and vulnerable side of herself with Australia.

“I wanted to be more raw, more authentic and open up about my past,” she explains.

“It was gruelling. It was challenging. It pushed me to my absolute limit to really dig deep, show who I am and prove to myself who I am.”

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To see how Jess goes on SAS: Australia vs England tune into Channel Seven or 7Plus on Monday 7:30pm AEST.

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