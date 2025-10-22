SAS Australia is coming back with a whole new line up of celebs AND a twist!

There’s no show that pushes celebrities to their limits like SAS Australia.

Before it was put on ice in 2023, the series saw a range of celebrities from all walks of life take on a series of physical and psychological tests fit for elite special forces soldiers.

Now, it’s back but this time, Aussie celebs will be up against a host of British stars in SAS: Australia v England.

Even the title image has us hyped. (Image: Channel Seven)

While we don’t know who the Brits are just yet, the Aussies have been confirmed.

There’s swimmer Mack Horton, Married At First Sight star Jessika Power, cricketer Brad Hodge, retired swimmer Emily Seebohm, singer and actor Axel Whitehead and former Neighbours stars Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Ryan Moloney.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for Opera Australia) Ryan Moloney. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) Jessika Power. (Image: Instagram)

The brave contestants will be testing their mental and physical strength in the treacherous environment of the Moroccan desert.

If it’s anything like the 2023 season in the Jordanian Dessert, it’s going to be a very difficult challenge for the recruits.

In previous seasons, former UK special services soldier Ant Middleton has led a group of equally skilled and intimidating former soldiers whose job it is to whip the celebs into shape.

While Channel Seven has confirmed that the SAS: Australia v England is on the cards for 2026, the network hasn’t revealed whether Ant Middleton and his DS’ Matthew ‘Ollie’ Ollerton, Billy Billingham and Jason Fox will be returning.

Season two recruits Darius Boyd, Millie Boyle, Melissa Wu, Riana Crehan and Locklan Gilbert. (Image: Channel Seven)

In the past, SAS Australia has featured celebrities from all types of the media landscape.

There have been a heap reality stars from The Bachelor (such as Ali Otjen, Nick ‘The Honeybadger’ Cummins, Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards), sports stars (such as Jana Pittman, Boyd Cordner, Stephanie Rice and Mark Philippoussis), and actors (such as Dan Ewing, Bonnie Anderson and Zima Anderson).

The series has also acted as a platform for people who have had a reputation downfall in the public eye, from footy players who have had media scandals to convicted drug smugglers like Cassie Sainsbury and Chappell Corby.

Will SAS: Australia v England be just as explosive? We’ll have to wait and see!

