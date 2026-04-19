Meet Guy Montgomery’s new spelling bee sidekick, Sam Campbell

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee is going to feel different this season, with Guy’s sidekick Aaron Chen gone.

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“After our Christmas special last year Aaron made the decision to move to the North Pole,” Guy tells TV WEEK. “While it was obviously a shock to me I wholeheartedly support the decision and wish him all the best.”

Sam Campbell is joining Guy’s hit spelling show. (Credit: ABC)

Replacing Aaron in season three will be Sam Campbell, whose comedy career has seen him win the UK version of Taskmaster and play Bubby on Fisk, just to list a couple of highlights.

“Sam is one of the funniest people in the entire world and we’ve been friends for a long time,” Guy says. “The chance to have him come and completely derail my show was too good to pass up.”

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The first episode of the season will feature carryover champion Gillian Cosgriff going up against Andrew Denton, Michelle Brasier and Phil Wang, while the second episode will feature The Pitt star Shabana Azeez. So how did Guy convince comedy legend Andrew to make an appearance?

“Andrew has appeared on the show before via video message when offering support for Julia Zemiro in a segment called Hometown Hero,” Guy explains. “Knowing he was happy to do that and aware we existed gave us the confidence to see if he’d want to come and spell.”

Guy has been busy working on new ideas for season three. (Credit: ABC)

Viewers can expect to see some new games this season too.

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“Apart from filming the show, developing the new game ideas is probably the most enjoyable part of the entire show,” Guy says. “This year I am lucky to have had Abby Howells and Emma Holland come on as writers and I am incredibly excited by what we’ve come up with. We’re going to the casino! We’re going to the video store! We’re going to the book of Genesis! There isn’t a single setting in time or space that we won’t spell words in.”

You can watch Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee on ABC or ABC iview.

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