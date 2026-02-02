Hugo Weaving and Shabana Azeez star in SBS’s new series The Airport Chaplain

Production is underway on highly anticipated SBS series The Airport Chaplain in Melbourne.

Featuring an all-star cast led by Hugo Weaving, the eight-part series is centred around the high-stakes world of a busy international airport and the people that keep it running.

Here’s everything you need to know about the must-see Australian drama series.

Hugo Weaving and Shabana Azeez lead the cast of upcoming Aussie drama series The Airport Chaplain. (Credit: SBS)

Who stars in The Airport Chaplain?

The eight-part series is led by TV Week Logie Award-winning Australian actor Hugo Weaving – star of Love Me, Slow Horses and the Lord Of The Rings and Matrix film franchises.

He’s joined by Aussie breakout star of The Pitt, Shabana Azeez.

Other notable cast members include Claudia Karvan (Bump, Love My Way), Thomas Weatherall (Heartbreak High, The Narrow Road To The Deep North), Erroll Shand (All Her Fault, The Twelve), George Mason (Home And Away, Run) and Jackson Tozer (All Her Fault, The Newsreader).

TV Week Logie winner Hugo stars as fixer Tobias Wallace. (Credit: Getty Images)

What is The Airport Chaplain about?

The Airport Chaplain is inspired by a real-life experience Jude Troy – co-creator and executive producer, Wooden Horse – had with an airport chaplain.

At the centre of the action is fixer Tobias Wallace (Hugo Weaving).

Cashed up and with a constantly ringing phone, there’s seemingly no crisis he can’t avert.

That is, however, until his new boss Mira (Shabana Azeez) arrives on the scene.

Convinced he’s a liability, the pair immediately butt heads, sending shockwaves throughout the terminal.

As a power struggle ensues, everyone from the baggage handlers to the cleaners and even the passengers find themselves affected.

The Pitt star Shabana plays Mira – Tobias’ new boss who marks him as a liability. (Credit: Instagram)

“I’m delighted to be a part of this wonderful Australian drama,” Hugo said.

“Joining such a talented ensemble and passionate creative team is a great pleasure, and I’m excited for audiences to immerse themselves in the incredible stories that unfold at the airport.”

Actors Award (formerly the Screen Actors Guild Awards) nominee Shabana returns home off the back of the huge success of The Pitt.

She called it an “honour to be bringing such a quirky, diverse cast of characters to life”.

“Airports are such connective places, and The Airport Chaplain is such a timely and heartwarming story,” she said.

Claudia Karvan features among the star-studded ensemble cast. (Credit: SBS)

When does The Airport Chaplain premiere?

While there is no confirmed premiere date for The Airport Chaplain just yet, it will air on SBS and SBS Demand in 2026.

Stay tuned for more!

