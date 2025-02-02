The Newsreader: Rob and Noelene’s baby arrives!

It’s a momentous day for Noelene and Rob: their baby is arriving in the world. But from her hospital bed, Noelene gets asked to line up an interview with the Prime Minister.

Will she manage to secure News At Six a win in the ratings?

In this week’s episode of The Newsreader, it’s showdown time for Helen (Anna Torv) and Dale (Sam Reid).

Helen’s new current affairs show, Public Eye, is premiering at 6pm, in direct competition with News At Six. Public Eye was supposed to be a late-night single-issue show, but at the Logies,

Helen was told that the timeslot was being changed, so that she would be going head-to-head with Dale.

Dale is looking for an exclusive interview as he goes head-to-head with Helen.

“They don’t really know if it’s going to work,” Anna tells TV WEEK. “It’s a very different timeslot, late night, as opposed to primetime.”

On the morning of the launch, news breaks of the Exxon Valdez oil spill in Alaska. Helen is under pressure to cover it on Public Eye, but that would mean major last-minute changes to the show’s format.

Meanwhile, Dale is concerned that Helen’s new show is going to be serious competition for News At Six. He wants to get an exclusive interview – and he remembers that Noelene (Michelle Lim Davidson) was pitching a chat with Prime Minister Bob Hawke about his infidelity.

He’s going to need Noelene’s help to make the interview happen. So he calls her, in hospital.

Even as she’s in the hospital for the birth of her child, Noelene can’t forget about work.

Noelene is close to giving birth, with her husband Rob (Stephen Peacocke) by her side. But she immediately starts trying to line up the interview.

Rob would rather focus on the baby, but he understands Noelene’s dedication to her work.

“He’s got such admiration for Noelene,” Stephen tells TV WEEK. “Rob coasted in from a football career, and she’s had to fight her way up.”

Will Noelene land the interview?

