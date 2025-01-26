The 1989 TV WEEK Logie Awards is a huge night for the News At Six team. Rob and Dale are both nominated for Logies – Dale for the Gold – and there’s a hint of a hot new romance that’s sure to get the gossip magazines excited.

When The Newsreader returns for its third and final season, sports presenter Rob (Stephen Peacocke) is married to producer Noelene (Michelle Lim Davidson), and she’s pregnant. He’s keen to share the excitement of the red carpet with her.

Pregnant Noelene is by her husband Rob’s side on the TV WEEK Logies red carpet. (Credit: ABC)

“Probably the biggest difference between me and him is he loves all this kind of stuff,” Stephen tells TV WEEK with a laugh.

Dale (Sam Reid) is riding high as the popular face of News At Six. Meanwhile, his former partner Helen (Anna Torv) has been covering big stories overseas, like the Lockerbie disaster, and has now returned to Australia, where she’s being given her own late-night current affairs show.

“She’s super excited,” Anna tells TV WEEK. “She wants Dale to be excited for her.”

Will Dale win the Gold Logies? (Credit: ABC)

Helen’s new show, Public Eye, is set to be announced at the Logies. But as she’s walking the red carpet, she finds out that a change has been made to her show – and nobody has told her.

“She’s absolutely mortified,” Anna says.

Also attending the Logies is Kay, the daughter of legendary newsreader Geoff Walters (Robert Taylor). When Dale introduces himself to her, there’s a definite spark – and the moment is captured by a photographer. Is Dale ready for a new relationship?

Kay comes face-to-face with Dale for the first time at the Logies. (Credit: ABC)

Former Home And Away star Philippa Northeast, who plays Kay, tells TV WEEK it was “really fun” shooting the Logies scenes.

“I was really surprised when we walked into the ballroom and we sat around our tables,” she says. “It actually felt like we were at the Logies. I definitely had some flashbacks!”

