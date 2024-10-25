Philippa Northeast has just celebrated her 30th birthday in style, her party a chance to celebrate not only her role in new neo-Western Territory, but to reunite with her Home And Away family.

“It was disco rodeo theme, which was really fitting,” Philippa tells TV WEEK with a grin. “I was basically a glittery Susie [her character in Territory], and Alec Snow, who my character [Evie] married in Home And Away, was there.

(Credit: Netflix)

“I felt really good about coming into 30 – because of Territory and the work I’ve done recently, these projects have meant so much to me. Life is just getting better and better.”

In the new series, Philippa plays Susie Lawson, the environmentalist daughter of Emily (Anna Torv) and Graham Lawson (Michael Dorman). They’re fighting their own family for ownership of Marianne Station – and with billionaire miners and desert gangsters sensing the dynasty is in decline, everyone is manoeuvring for a piece of the pie.

Philippa was right at home on the set of Territory, as it was also a chance to reunite with co-stars from another acclaimed Aussie series.

“I worked with Anna Torv and Rob Taylor in The Newsreader [the ABC drama set in the 1980s],” she says. “Rob played my father in The Newsreader and he’s my grandfather in Territory.

(Credit: Supplied)

“They’ve been such strong and intelligent people in the Australian [television] industry for so long and it was such a plus to be working with Anna again. I was sure from the get-go she’d do something phenomenal with her role, which she did.”

Philippa had the opportunity to not only bond with old friends, but forge connections with her new co-stars, as everyone lived together on the cattle station the show is set on during filming.

“Sam Corlett [who plays her brother Marshall] and Kylah Day [Sharnie] and I lived together in a share house,” she reveals. “We’d do yoga, meditate and cook together.”

While filming for months on end in the Northern Territory would be hard for some, the Sydney-based actress is fortunate to have a partner who understands that her work can involve being away from home.

(Credit: Supplied)

“Luckily, he does the same sort of work,” Philippa explains. “When we’re not separated by jobs, we’re travelling together, living out of suitcases and the back of the car. And, if the work is in Australia, we try to bring our dog.”

And would she ever return to Home And Away, the show that was home for her from 2013 to 2017?

“If the storyline was there, I’d absolutely be open to returning,” Philippa enthuses. “When I saw all the Home And Away tables at the Logies this year, it was so emotional. I was sitting with the ABC, who I adore as well, but seeing them over there felt like a part of my family was across the other side of the room.”

