EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Snook reveals what brought her to tears filming her chilling new drama, All Her Fault

She plays the mother of a missing child in a new series
Sarah Snook stars in All Her Fault.
Duke McCloud as Milo and Sarah Snook in All Her Fault.
Image: Binge

Marissa Irvine arrives at a house expecting to pick up her five-year-old son, Milo, from a play date. What happens next is the stomach-churning moment every parent dreads – the woman who answers the door is not the nanny and doesn’t have Milo.

That’s the set-up for chilling drama All Her Fault, starring Australian actress Sarah Snook as the distraught mother desperately searching for missing Milo (Duke McCloud), who she shares with husband Peter (Jake Lacy). 

Milo disappears from a play date in All Her Fault.
Milo disappears from a seemingly innocent play date. (Credit: Image: Binge)

The series is based on a bestselling novel by Andrea Mara and is Sarah’s first TV series since hit drama Succession ended in 2023. The role of Marissa couldn’t be more different to her Emmy Award-winning turn as manipulative Shiv Roy in Succession

Actress Sarah Snook attends a premiere.
Sarah won an Emmy Award for her performance in Succession. (Credit: Image: Getty)
But as a mother herself – Sarah shares a two-year-old daughter with comedian Dave Lawson and is stepmum to his son from a previous relationship – the actress was drawn to the character of Marissa. Of course, that didn’t make it any easier to film some of the series’ harrowing scenes. 

“I remember crying in between takes,” Sarah, 37, tells TV WEEK. “Those initial days [of the shoot] are the worst because you’re establishing the horror of it all. [Having a child go missing] is such a horrendous thing and it makes you feel so grateful to have the time that you have with your own child.”

Detective Alcaras (Michael Peña) and Marissa (Sarah Snook).
Detective Alcaras (Michael Peña) is investigating the case. (Credit: Image: Binge)

As the series unfolds, we learn the Irvines’ seemingly perfect life may not be all it seems. Dakota Fanning also stars as fellow school mum Jenny Kaminski, who has her own secrets.

At one point, a shocked Detective Alcaras (Michael Peña) says, “I honestly didn’t see this coming – these nice people, killing each other.”

Although set in Chicago, the series was mostly filmed in Melbourne, which thrilled Sarah. “The industry we have here, across all departments of cast and crew, is world class,” she said in a statement.

All Her Fault is available now on Binge

Stephen Downie

