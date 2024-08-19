Australian actress Sarah Snook, 36, became a household name when she starred in the hit show Succession.

Now, the Emmy award-winner is embarking on a new journey in her career, and is set to star in an upcoming series titled All Her Fault.

Sarah won an Emmy for her role in Succession. (Image: Getty)

The All Her Fault series will be based on the novel by the same name, written by Andrea Mara.

The official synopsis states: “Marissa Irvine arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school.

“But the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognises. She isn’t the nanny. She doesn’t have Milo. And so begins every parent’s worst nightmare.”

The show is set to be filmed in Melbourne, with award-winning director Minkie Siro creating the first episode.

“I feel so excited about being able to work in Melbourne again,” Sarah said.

“The industry we have here, across all departments of cast and crew, is world class.

“There’s always a can-do attitude and I’m particularly impressed with the sustainability efforts our team on All Her Fault are making, showing we can lower our environmental impact without compromising on quality.”

All Her Fault will be released on the US streaming service Peacock, however there is currently no knowledge of which platform the series will be available on in Australia.

In saying that, shows from Peacock have previously become available to watch on platforms including Hayu, 7Bravo and Foxtel in Australia.

Loading the player...

Sarah Snook has appeared in an array of Australian television shows in addition to her most famous role of Shiv Roy in Succession, which earned her an Emmy and two Golden Globe awards.

The 36-year-old has also appeared in Black Mirror, The Beautiful Lie, The Secret River, Sisters of War, Redfern Now, SoulMates and All Saints.

Sarah will not only star in the upcoming All Her Fault series, but will also act as executive producer on the show alongside Meghan Gallagher.

The series will be based on the book of the same name. (Image: Booktopia)

If you’re eager to see the mystery-thriller series and can’t wait for the show to be released, you can immerse yourself in the story now by reading the book.

The All Her Fault novel was released in 2021 and has received rave reviews. It was shortlisted for Crime Fiction Book of the Year and was also named a Sunday Times top 10 bestseller.

On Amazon, All Her Fault has an average 4.3-star rating out of 9,280 reviews, and has also received high praise from other bestselling authors.

One reviewer wrote: “My first novel by Andrea Mara and I enjoyed this gripping and twisty crime story. A good old fashioned page tuner,” while another said: “Another compelling, gut-wrenching, face-punching sensation from the amazing Andrea Mara.

You can grab a copy of All Her Fault from Dymocks here.

Make sure to check back here for updates as more details about the upcoming All Her Fault book-to-screen adaptation are revealed.