George Mason didn’t expect a phone call from the man he was playing in his new series Run

Former Home And Away star George Mason was on the set of the series Run, preparing to shoot a scene as notorious real-life bank robber Brenden Abbott, when he was handed a phone. On the other end of the line was Brenden Abbott, who’s been in prison since 1998.

“I was like, ‘Holy s—t!’” George, 35, tells TV WEEK. “I got on the phone and I was like, ‘I’ve been trying to talk to you for so long!”

George plays the character of Brenden in Run. (Credit: Binge) (Credit: Foxtel)

Brenden’s son James was visiting the set of Run that day, and he was the one who handed George the phone. George says he was nervous about James watching him play his dad.

“His old man did some things that definitely traumatised some people, like waving guns around in people’s faces and robbing banks,” George says. “And it’s stuff that I know that he regrets now to this day. It stopped him from being able to have a relationship outside of prison with his son.

“At the same time, there’s a fair bit of weight to playing a real character and representing him as accurately as one can. For me, having James on set, it was quite an emotional day, because you could really feel how much he cared about his story and about his father’s story.”

George says he didn’t have much time on the phone with Brenden, but he turned out to be an “amazing storyteller”.

“I said, ‘Have you got any advice for playing you?’ And he goes, ‘You get pulled over by the cops, just relax.’ And I was like, ‘That’s so good.’”

George enjoyed working with Stephen Peacocke in Home And Away. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Growing up in New Zealand, George hadn’t heard of Brenden, aka “The Postcard Bandit”, until the role in Run came along. He immediately started finding out as much as he could about the man who not only robbed multiple banks but also escaped prison twice.

“I just went, ‘Wow, this is such an incredible story.’”

During filming, George was keen to do as many stunts as he could. At one point, he was hanging off a cherry picker – and at another point, he was running across the roof of Fremantle Prison.

“There was one take where I was screaming across the roof and I tripped up and busted my shoulder open,” he remembers. “I stood up and I was in shock. I walked over to Ben Young in the director’s tent and I was like, ‘Oh, that was pretty epic. Hopefully we’ll be able to chuck that in there.’ And he just goes, ‘Brenden Abbott wouldn’t fall over.’”

Aussie viewers got to know George when he joined Home And Away back in 2014 as Ash, a friend of Stephen Peacocke’s character Brax from his prison days. With Stephen returning to Home And Away, would George consider doing the same?

“Never say never, but at this stage, probably not,” he says. “I feel like I’ve done my apprenticeship, and it was a really great experience. I loved my time on that show. Working with Steve was great.”

On the set of Black Snow. (Credit: Stan)

George has certainly been busy with other roles over the past few years, appearing in dramas including One Night, Black Snow and The Survivors.

“I’m not complaining,” he adds, “because for so long, I was just cruising, really, and waiting for the phone to ring.”

In between roles, George lives “a pretty relaxed sort of lifestyle”.

“I live in the bush, six hours north of Sydney, so it’s nice when I’m not working – I just kick back with my dog. I surf, I like cooking nice meals and going camping.”

He says it’s “amazing” to head back home after filming in the city.

“I have to leave my dog behind generally, just because it’s all-consuming when you’re on set. So it’s just lovely to come home.”

Having already spent time in the US, George can see himself working overseas at some point. But he’s in no rush.

“I love living here, so it’s all good,” he says. “As long as I’m working, I’m happy – doesn’t matter where it is.”

