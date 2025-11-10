Former Home and Away star George Mason lands lead role in new Aussie thriller

George Mason, who rose to fame as Ash in Home and Away, will star as notorious real-life bank robber and fugitive Brenden Abbott – aka The Postcard Bandit – in a new TV drama called Run.

The six-part Binge series is set in the 1980s and ‘90s and follows Abbott’s crimes and life on the run. He was nicknamed The Postcard Bandit because rumours spread he sent postcards to police while on the run after escaping Fremantle Prison in 1989.

He was eventually arrested in 1995 on the Gold Coast.

In a trailer released today for the series, we see George as Abbott robbing a bank and proclaiming: “It’s been a pleasure doing business with you all today.”

And, as Abbott goes on the lam, he says, “Cops have got no idea where I am. You don’t act like a fugitive, you don’t look like one.”

Oscar Redding as Reynolds and George as Brenden Abbott in Run. (Credit: Image: John Platt)

Run‘s ensemble cast also includes Mystery Road’s Anthony Hayes and Boy Swallows Universe’s Lee Tiger Halley.

Summer Bay fans will remember George for his role as hunky blond Martin “Ash” Ashford in H&A, who he played from 2014 to 2018. A rebel with a good heart, Ash’s storylines often saw him in company with Brax (Stephen Peacocke).

George as Ash (right) and Stephen Peacocke as Brax in Home and Away. (Credit: Image: Channel Seven)

Ash was involved in a serious relationship with Tory (Penny McMamee), before they split over his involvement in a kidnapping. Memorably, Ash’s partner Kat (Pia Miller) was pregnant with their child when she was involved in a fatal car accident.

Tori and Ash in Home And Away. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Speaking to TV WEEK about his departure in 2018, New Zealand-born George described leaving the show as “bittersweet”.

“It was hard to leave, but I was ready to move on,” George revealed at the time. “It was time to spread my wings and see what other opportunities are out there.”

After leaving the Channel Seven drama, George landed a role in the 2021 Jane Campion film, The Power of The Dog before appearing in 2023 TV series, One Night, last year’s Last Days of the Space Age and Black Snow and The Survivors this year.

His lead role as Abbott in Run is his biggest to date – and we can’t wait to watch the series, which launches on BINGE on January 1, 2026.

