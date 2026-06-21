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MasterChef’s Luke Harris reveals why his big brothers have finally stopped teasing him

'Seriously proud.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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Growing up as the youngest of four brothers, Luke Harris was always surrounded by boys. So, when he stepped into the MasterChef Australia kitchen, he found himself experiencing something completely new.

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“One of the nice things about the show was, for the first time, I felt like I had sisters,” the 19-year-old tells TV WEEK.

“Growing up with just brothers, I never knew how to have friends who are girls. Now I have all these really good [female] friends. I’m just getting used to it.”

Luke has been cooking up a storm in the competition! (Image: Channel 10)

The experience has been life-changing for the Geraldton local, who moved out of home at just 17 to go to university in Perth.

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He moved straight into his brother Sam’s house, and it wasn’t long before Sam became one of the biggest supporters of his cooking dream.

“Quite early on, Sam said to me: ‘Mate, I know you’ve got no money and you’re doing uni and you work on the weekends. But, if you cook, I’ll pay for all the groceries and I’ll do the clean-up,’” Luke recalls.

“That’s probably the biggest reason I managed to get on MasterChef – because I spent that year cooking for my brother!”

Luke with his brother Sam. (Image: Supplied)
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While Luke has gained a whole new circle of supportive friends through the competition, the experience has also brought him closer to the large family he already has.

“This was one of the biggest times I felt my family being really, really proud of me, especially my brothers,” he says.

“There was no teasing; there was no being cheeky. They were just seriously proud of the fact that their brother was on MasterChef.

“The fact that they’d tasted my food over the years and helped get me to that point… They were stoked. I’ve honestly never seen them so excited.”

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MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Network Ten and 10.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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