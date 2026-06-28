EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants A Wife’s Renae slams Dylan following on-screen panic attack: ‘Disappointed’

Farmer Dylan’s one-time frontrunner Renae tells Woman’s Day she “knew what I was signing up for and I was prepared for the challenges that came with it,” when joining Farmer Wants A Wife.

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But even she didn’t envisage her time on the show ending with an explosive bust-up and the retail worker fleeing the set in tears mid-panic attack.

Frontrunner Renae was sent packing on Sunday night’s episode (Channel 7)

“I was heartbroken when Dylan told me his feelings had changed,” she admits.

“What hurt the most wasn’t necessarily that things didn’t work out, but that I felt like he never truly gave us a chance to see what could have been.

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“I’d expressed to Dylan a few times that I didn’t want our story to end before it had even begun, and I genuinely believed there was more for us to explore and see if that spark we had on the speed date was still there. So when he told me his feelings had changed, I felt disappointed and saddened because I thought he would give me the opportunity he said he would.”

A BIG STEP

Naturally more reserved than some of the other women on the show, Renae admits she “found it hard to fully express my feelings towards Dylan because opening up emotionally and putting it into words doesn’t come naturally to me. I tend to keep a lot to myself and struggle to explain what I’m feeling.

After experiencing a panic attack, Renae fled the set (Channel 7)

“But after a while, I realised I was tired of waiting for something that didn’t seem to be moving forward. So I decided to rip the bandaid off and tell him how I felt. It was a big step for me, but I knew I needed to be honest and put myself out there, regardless of the outcome.”

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And while viewers witnessed the dramatic result of their onscreen confrontation, they weren’t privy to what happened next – and the surprising people who came to Renae’s aid.

HER HOUR OF NEED

“Throughout my time on the show, the girls were always there for me. They understood what I was going through and how hurt I was by some of the things I was experiencing,” Renae tells Woman’s Day.

“Scarlett and Ally, in particular, were incredibly kind, thoughtful, and supportive to me. They were always there to listen, lift me up when I was struggling and encourage me to keep putting my best foot forward. To me they were a blessing in disguise during some of the toughest moments,” she says.

“Even the girls on the other farms were a huge source of support. The friendships and support I gained from them are something I will always cherish from this experience.”

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There is one thing she never wants to repeat, though.

Renae admits she’d hoped Farmer Dylan (centre) would have given her more of a chance on the show. (Channel 7)

“I’m still looking for love,” Renae admits.

“However, I don’t think I’d go on another reality TV show to find what I’m looking for.

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“I believe the right person will come along when the timing is right.”

‘The girls on the other farms were such a huge support’

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