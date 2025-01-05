The most shocking, hilarious and downright disturbing Married at First Sight bombshells

Surely you didn’t think we’d forgotten to include this gem? Arguably one of the most chaotic scenes to ever unfold on MAFS happened during its 2019 season, when Martha threatened to pour red wine on Cyrell… and actually went through with it.

The incident, which is truly a history-making moment for Aussie pop culture, happened during the final dinner party before the couples left to re-enter the real world.

Tensions between Martha, Jess and Cyrell had been building for weeks, so it came as no surprise that things really escalated.

“If [Cyrell] keeps talking to Michael I’m going to crawl across the table and gouge her eyes out,” Martha said after a heated argument with Cyrell, before strutting over and pouring wine directly onto Cyrell’s head.

Cyrell lived up to her nickname of ‘Cyclone Cyrell’ and ran after Martha, managing to splatter red wine on her white Prada frock. Following the incident, Martha admitted she felt regretful over her rash actions. “Totally, it’s embarrassing. I’m a 30-year-old grown woman,” she told 9Now. “In the moment I thought that would be the best option.”