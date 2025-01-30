Ashleigh asked the relationship experts for a partner who is “quirky” and her wish has come true with her Married At First Sight Australia 2025 pairing Jake.

Advertisement

Groom Jake is a 30-year-old PE teacher from Western Australia who is a self-confessed “big kid at heart” and is often that person wearing a “funky shirt.”

Jake is a relationship man, with one lasting ten years and another relationship lasting three, plus a called-off engagement. Unfortunately, the participants admits his lack of communication skills may be the problem.

(Credit: Nine)

“I’m now 30… There’s things I want in life,” he told relationship expert John Aiken. “I love, love. I want to give that to a partner.”

Advertisement

“I’m getting on, I want kids.”

He has been matched with Ashleigh, a 34-year-old Dance Studio Owner from Queensland, hoping to find someone to start a family with.

“It’s really important that my husband does love children,” she confessed. “Children are such a big part of my life, and now that I’m 34, I don’t have [time] on my side.”

(Credit: Nine)

Advertisement

Describing herself as playful, caring and a “big kid,” Ashleigh may just be the perfect match for Jake.

“This could be the greatest love story anyone’s ever bloody seen,” she said on the way to the ceremony. “I might knock Jules and Cam out of the water – imagine that!”

There were some slight hair malfunctions from Jake, and an awkward case of mistaken identity as Jake confused the bridesmaid for his MAFS wife.

But the groom’s attention was swiftly moved when he saw Ashleigh donned in white walk down the aisle, in love with her smile.

Advertisement

Aside from Ashleigh’s floor-length vale getting caught on the ground, the rest of the wedding ceremony went smoothly with the pair swooning over each other.

While it will be hard to live up to the expectations that season six couple Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant have set, we hope Ashleigh and Jake can defy the MAFS odds.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use