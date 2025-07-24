Ginger locks made me an accidental influencer

– Jayden posted a video to sell and buy houses, but all people cared about were his ginger locks

– His ginger hair caused him to go viral and become an influencer

– Thanks to his ginger head, he has freebies, brand deals and a house at 19

Chatting with my partner, Amelia, about our future, I had a brainwave.

“Maybe I should get into real estate,” I suggested.

“That’s a great idea,” Amelia encouraged. “With your people skills, you’re made for it!”

It was October 2023, and although we were only 18, we’d been together three years and were looking for ways to buy our first home.

I applied for a job at a Ray White agency in Caboolture, and landed a role as a sales associate to real estate agent Ashley Anderson.

girlfriend Amelia Smith and Jayden Nipperess

I loved the job. Helping people find their dream home suited me perfectly.

One day, Ashley asked me to make a video to help build interest on social media.

“My name’s Jayden and I’m from Ray White in Caboolture,” I began, recording on my iPhone.

I encouraged potential buyers and sellers to contact our team, before uploading it to our Instagram page.

We only had four followers, but I hoped regular posting might attract a few more.

Jayden Nipperess working at Ray White

Next morning, I logged on and saw that the video had over 1000 views!

That’s weird, I thought.

Then I noticed the comments flooding in.

People loved my energy, but they focused mostly on my ginger hair and freckles.

It’s Sherminator from American Pie! one wrote.

As the day went on, the likes and comments became overwhelming. I’d gone viral!

“Wow!” Amelia laughed when I showed her.

Jayden Nipperess & girlfriend Amelia Smith

Although I was amused by the response, I wondered what my boss would think.

After holding off for a few days, I finally told Ashley.

“That video you asked me to make has had over 100,000 views,” I confessed.

“Good work!” she said, beaming. “That’s great publicity. Keep going!”

That week, I was contacted by multiple brands interested in collaborating.

Alcoholic drinks company, Hard Fizz, were launching a new orange flavour, and wanted me to be the face of the campaign.

“Free drinks? Sign me up!” I told them on the phone.

Jayden Nipperess with the billboard

A few months later, they invited me to a studio on the Gold Coast for a photo shoot.

Soon after, my face was on billboards all around Queensland.

Strangers even started recognising me on the street.

“It’s Jayden from Ray White in Caboolture!” people called out as I passed.

Since then, I’ve scored a couple more brand deals and have been sent heaps of free food and drinks to share about online, and been paid!

By saving hard, I’ve managed to reach my goal of buying a house with Amelia, which is great because we need somewhere to put all the free stuff!

Jayden Nipperess

Now, my dream is to become the number one real estate agent in Queensland.

It was never my intention to be an influencer, but I’m sure enjoying the ride.

My hair may be bright, but my future’s looking even brighter.

