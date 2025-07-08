We died together in a past life… and found each other in this one

At first, Daniel was just a voice on the other end of Elinor’s business calls, but during COVID, they started opening up to each other.

After four months, they met in person and formed a friendship

Aged 32, Elinor felt she was failing at life, feeling she’d focused too much on her career, rather than dating

She opened up to Daniel, who told her about Quantum Healing, which helps to access someone’s past life to gain a new perspective in the present one

Elinor and Daniel went to Quantum Healing sessions together and discovered they were lovers in a past life

Here, Elinor Moshe, from Melbourne, Vic, shares how exploring her past life has led her to new adventures in this one…

I was jolted out of my daydream by my boss’s voice behind me.

“I need you to call and clarify some details about that crane permit,” he said.

“Sure thing,” I replied.

It was 2021, and lockdown had hit Melbourne hard.

Everyone was beginning to really feel its effects.

Picking up the phone, I called Daniel, who I’d been emailing back and forth about the permit.

“It’s Elinor,” I said. “I just need to check a few things with you.”

“Sure,” Daniel replied.

Once we sorted out our business, Daniel asked how I was feeling, and I let out an exasperated sigh.

“Where do I start?” I said.

After that, every time we spoke on the phone, we’d talk about non-work-related topics, too.

A few weeks later, we exchanged personal phone numbers and began taking our calls outside of work.

When the lockdown restrictions eased, Daniel, 31, asked me if I wanted to meet in person.

By this point, we’d been talking for four months and had supported each other during a difficult time, so it made sense to finally meet face-to-face.

“Sure,” I replied.

I felt I could open up to Daniel (image: supplied)

We met for a walk at a local park.

I was nervous, but that soon faded.

“It’s strange, I feel like I’ve known you all my life,” I told Daniel.

“Same,” he replied.

A friendship was formed, and we continued to hang out afterwards.

Then, in 2023, I visited my family in Israel.

At one point, my cousin took me aside.

“What are you doing with your life?” she asked me bluntly. “Yes, you’ve got a career, but what about the rest of your life? You don’t date, and you don’t go out.”

Her words left me speechless.

“I don’t really know,” I stuttered.

I came home feeling like I was failing in life.

At 32, I had never been in a relationship or had a date.

It wasn’t that I didn’t want to find a partner; it seemed too complicated.

I wasn’t confident enough in myself to open up to other people.

Instead, I’d thrown myself into my career, but it hadn’t brought me happiness.

I knew I had to work on myself first (image: supplied)

I discussed how I felt with Daniel.

“I think I’ve got a lot of self-work still to do before I even think about being with someone else,” I sighed.

“Have you ever heard of Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique?” he asked. “It could be good for you.”

He explained that Quantum Healing (QHHT) is a guided journey into the subconscious, allowing access to memories and insights from across lifetimes.

By exploring past-life experiences, you can gain a new perspective on present-day challenges, relationships, and emotional patterns, uncovering the roots of your soul’s journey, facilitating healing and personal growth.

Daniel had given his mum a QHHT session, and watching her transformation had inspired him to try it for himself.

“I learned that much of my pain wasn’t from this life but past lives,” he said.

Intrigued, I began researching Quantum Healing online and came across a certified practitioner in Brisbane.

When I spoke to her on the phone, our energies clicked. I booked a session and then called Daniel.

“Would you like to come with me?” I asked him. “It would be nice to have a friend there, and you can book in for a session, too.”

“I’d love to,” he replied.

Daniel introduced me to Quantum Healing (image: supplied)

We booked the trip for a week’s time.

One evening, Daniel and I were on the phone when a strange feeling washed over me.

I really love this guy, I thought.

As a friend, I quickly added to myself.

I’d never considered Daniel as anything more.

When we arrived in Brisbane, we were excited about what our sessions would reveal.

Daniel would go first, and I was set for the next day.

“Good luck,” I told him as he left for his. “I hope it gives you the clarity you need.”

He spent nine hours with the QHHT practitioner before finally coming out.

“Why were you in there so long?” I asked, astonished.

“I was able to access a past life where you and I were lovers and died together,” he revealed.

He explained that he’d taken the blame for something I’d done and was being tortured on a wooden podium.

To save him from the pain, I’d lit the podium on fire and jumped into his arms to die with him.

“Gosh, that’s a dramatic exit,” I said.

Then, Daniel surprised me.

“Do you think we should give things a go between us?” he asked. “As in, more than friends?”

Daniel revealed we’d been lovers in a past life (image: supplied)

I paused for a moment to digest his words, and then it felt like a light bulb switched on in my head.

“Yes,” I replied.

Three hours later, Daniel turned to me again.

“I think I’m completely in love with you,” he said.

My body tingled at his words.

“I love you, too,” I replied.

That night, I felt our souls merge. The next morning, I viewed the world in a completely different light.

I practically skipped to my appointment.

“What did you do to Daniel?” I asked the QHHT practitioner to explain what had happened.

Daniel and I used our revelations to transform our lives (image: supplied)

“I just helped him break down the walls around his heart that had built up over lifetimes, keeping him from experiencing real love,” she said.

During my regression experience, I began to understand myself more, which gave me fresh energy and a clearer understanding of where I wanted my life to go.

Back home, we used our revelations to transform our lives.

We decided we wanted to help others embark on their own path of discovery through QHHT, so we started our own business, The Truth of You, and Daniel became a certified QHHT practitioner.

We’re now living the lives we want to live and have found a deeper love with each other than we could have ever imagined.

