‘Staring down mortality’: Getaway’s David Reyne opens up on terrifying cancer battle

David Reyne has revealed he underwent major surgery earlier this year after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

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The Getaway presenter, 67, said the operation was a lengthy one. “I had prostate cancer, I had to have a major five-hour surgery,” he told nine.com.au. “You’re staring down mortality.”

(Credit: Nine)

“I did a lot of work beforehand – a lot of pelvic floor work! And it just fascinated me. It was all robotic, it’s crazy,” David said.

Luckily, the operation went smoothly.

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“I came through with flying colours, fortunately,” David said, though he acknowledged the emotional weight that comes with a diagnosis, even after treatment is behind you.

“When you’re living with cancer within, there’s always that grey gloom looming in the background,” he said. “And you come out the other side of it, you say, ‘Yep, everything’s rosy now.'”

Now on the other side, David is putting that renewed outlook into his next project. He’s reuniting with brother James Reyne and the rest of Australian Crawl for a series of shows this spring, as part of the Red Hot Summer Tour.

Before his TV career, David was the band’s original drummer, playing with them for around 18 months before leaving in 1979 – just before their big break – to pursue acting.

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(Credit: Instagram)

“I’ve come out of that with this outlook which is just all sunny and joyous,” he said. “So then to have this slot in at this particular time, it makes my heart sing, really.”

As for what’s next, David says he likes to keep himself busy.

“I love to keep working. Whenever I think that something’s maybe coming to an end, I think, ‘Well, what am I going to replace it with?'” he said. “So I always want to have something bubbling along. And it just makes life more interesting, doesn’t it?”

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